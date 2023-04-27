Kendall Jenner All Smiles During Date Night With Bad Bunny at Tyler, the Creator Concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had themselves a fun-filled date night at Tyler, the Creator's Los Angeles concert on Wednesday, April 26.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the rapper, 29, were photographed getting into his $3 million white Bugatti Chiron after the show at El Rey Theatre. Jenner seemed to be having a great night, as she was seen smiling and laughing while sitting in the passenger seat of her new flame's whip.