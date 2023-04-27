Kendall Jenner All Smiles During Date Night With Bad Bunny at Tyler, the Creator Concert
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had themselves a fun-filled date night at Tyler, the Creator's Los Angeles concert on Wednesday, April 26.
The Kardashians star, 27, and the rapper, 29, were photographed getting into his $3 million white Bugatti Chiron after the show at El Rey Theatre. Jenner seemed to be having a great night, as she was seen smiling and laughing while sitting in the passenger seat of her new flame's whip.
The rumored new couple looked casual on their night out, both donning black pants and basic tops. Attempting to go incognito, Jenner kept her hood over her head while Bad Bunny wore shades at night.
Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in late February after they were caught playing tonsil hockey at a club in Los Angeles, according to the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.
Adding fuel to the fire, they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant following a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.
An insider spilled at the time that the famous duo was "introduced by friends," after the Puerto Rican musician "moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."
Jenner and Bad Bunny have not shied away from their public dates, as they were seen packing on the PDA last month at a group dinner in West Hollywood. The lovebirds were seen getting cozy again in late March at the Los Angeles eatery Sushi Fumi.
A fellow diner at the hotpot claimed the supermodel and the "La Jumpa" performer were “being very affectionate” with each other and were “openly kissing” as they enjoyed their mid-week meal.
And prior to the two staying close together at Coachella as they watched others artists' performances before Bad Bunny headlined the Friday shows of the two-weekend music festival, they enjoyed a sweet horseback riding date.
Bad Bunny is the first person Jenner has been linked to since the demise of her two-year relationship with Devin Booker. Following news that the reality star moved on from the NBA pro, Booker unfollowed his ex on Instagram.
