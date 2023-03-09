It's On! Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Confirm Relationship By Kissing After Dinner Date
It's no longer just speculation: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are more than friends!
The pair first sparked dating rumors last month after embarking on a few dates, but when they grabbed sushi in West Hollywood with Kylie Jenner and some other pals on Tuesday, March 7, they exhibited PDA for the very first time.
The two didn't walk together as they made their way to a parking garage, but once they arrived at their cars, photogs snapped the model, 26, and Grammy winner, 28, in a tight hug, and at one point, it appears the brunette bombshell kissed the singer, as she had both arms over his shoulders and wrapped around his neck.
For the group dinner date, the 818 Tequila founder wore an olive green trench coat on top of her outfit, while the Puerto Rico native donned a backwards baseball cap, varsity jacket and beige pants.
As OK! shared, the duo only "recently started hanging out" after meeting through mutual friends. '"She likes him and is having fun," a source told a news outlet. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
The budding romance comes a few months after the reality star and NBA player Devin Booker called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider explained to an outlet, with a second source insisting, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
The twosome ha parted ways beforehand but wound up reconciling, and at the time, a source said Jenner's family had "never seen Kendall [this invested in a relationship]."
It seemed like the athlete was irked by his ex's new relationship, as shortly after romance rumors began spreading, he unfollowed her on Instagram.
