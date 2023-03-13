Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Leave Oscars After-Party Together As New Romance Heats Up
Kendall Jenner may have gone solo on the red carpet at the Sunday, March 12, Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party, but eyewitnesses spotted the model wrapping up the night by hopping into the same car as rumored flame Bad Bunny!
According to a source, after attending VF's bash, Jenner — who stunned in a beaded bronze dress — stopped by Beyoncé and Jay Z's bash, which she later left alongside her new man.
The pair first sparked dating rumors last month after embarking on a few dates together, and as OK! reported, they were caught kissing after grabbing dinner on Tuesday, March 7.
It's not unusual for the bombshell, 26, to keep her love life out of the spotlight, but a source claimed the two are definitely more than platonic.
"She likes him and is having fun," the source shared. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
A second insider noted that despite their recent PDA, "they’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future."
"They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time," the confidante spilled. "They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together. Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."
The Grammy winner, 29, is the first guy Jenner has been linked to since she and on-off beau Devin Booker split for good in late 2022.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider reasoned of the split. And though the source claimed the two still had "love and respect" for one another, as rumors about the reality star's new romance began to swirl, the NBA player unfollowed his ex on Instagram.
E! News reported on Jenner and Bad Bunny leaving the party together.