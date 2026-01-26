or
Topless Kendall Jenner Bares Her Butt in Thirst Traps

Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner turned heads with a daring Instagram photo dump, flaunting her curves.

Jan. 26 2026, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is once again sending social media into a frenzy.

On Sunday, January 25, the supermodel dropped a series of Instagram photos that instantly caught fans’ attention. Lounging on a bed, Jenner wore a barely-there, neutral-toned look that showed off plenty of skin. Bathed in warm, natural light, the shots leaned into an effortless vibe while spotlighting her toned figure and relaxed s-- appeal.

Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner shared a daring photo series on Instagram.

In one striking image, Jenner turned slightly away from the camera, subtly revealing her backside as she glanced over her shoulder with a cool, unfazed expression.

She later went topless while lying on her stomach, carefully covering herself with a white blanket as she stretched out on the bed.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
Another sultry moment featured Jenner snapping a topless mirror selfie. Holding a glass of wine, she gazed into the mirror while showing off her cleavage with a confident stare.

At one point, the focus shifted to her backside as she lifted a sage green G-string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Source: MEGA

The model posed on a bed in minimal, neutral-toned looks.

The photo dump wrapped up with Jenner seated on a cream-and-green accent chair. She wore a nude spaghetti-strap top and strategically positioned her feet to cover her crotch.

“Sunday,” she casually captioned the post.

The daring upload comes just days after the 30-year-old showed off another bold look. On Friday, January 23, Jenner posted Instagram Stories wearing dangerously low-rise Alo pastel yellow mini shorts.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
In a series of mirror selfies, she cropped her face out of the frame and paired the shorts with a matching long-sleeve crop top. The model highlighted her sculpted abs while striking her signature angles.

While Jenner is known for flaunting her curves online, she recently addressed ongoing rumors about cosmetic work.

Source: mega

Kendall Jenner recently wore low-rise pastel yellow mini shorts.

“I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu star shared during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast on January 9. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”

The Kardashians personality also shut down claims that she’s had extensive work done on her face.

“I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she stressed. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”

Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner addressed rumors about cosmetic procedures.

Baby Botox — also known as “MicroTox” — involves using smaller doses of botulinum toxin to soften fine lines, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Jenner has also faced speculation about a possible nose job, especially when fans compared her current look to old photos. However, the reality TV alum made it clear that wasn’t the case.

“As I got older, I grew into my nose, like it did look wider and it did feel bigger on my face when I was younger,” she explained. “I also … did Accutane for my acne, and there’s a theory on TikTok that acne shrinks your nose and, you guys, I swear it’s true.”

