Topless Kendall Jenner Bares Her Butt in Thirst Traps

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is once again sending social media into a frenzy. On Sunday, January 25, the supermodel dropped a series of Instagram photos that instantly caught fans’ attention. Lounging on a bed, Jenner wore a barely-there, neutral-toned look that showed off plenty of skin. Bathed in warm, natural light, the shots leaned into an effortless vibe while spotlighting her toned figure and relaxed s-- appeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner shared a daring photo series on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In one striking image, Jenner turned slightly away from the camera, subtly revealing her backside as she glanced over her shoulder with a cool, unfazed expression. She later went topless while lying on her stomach, carefully covering herself with a white blanket as she stretched out on the bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Another sultry moment featured Jenner snapping a topless mirror selfie. Holding a glass of wine, she gazed into the mirror while showing off her cleavage with a confident stare. At one point, the focus shifted to her backside as she lifted a sage green G-string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model posed on a bed in minimal, neutral-toned looks.

Article continues below advertisement

The photo dump wrapped up with Jenner seated on a cream-and-green accent chair. She wore a nude spaghetti-strap top and strategically positioned her feet to cover her crotch. “Sunday,” she casually captioned the post. The daring upload comes just days after the 30-year-old showed off another bold look. On Friday, January 23, Jenner posted Instagram Stories wearing dangerously low-rise Alo pastel yellow mini shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner via IG Stories pic.twitter.com/iAQpTSfXSD — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) January 20, 2026 Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of mirror selfies, she cropped her face out of the frame and paired the shorts with a matching long-sleeve crop top. The model highlighted her sculpted abs while striking her signature angles. While Jenner is known for flaunting her curves online, she recently addressed ongoing rumors about cosmetic work.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kendall Jenner recently wore low-rise pastel yellow mini shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

“I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu star shared during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast on January 9. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Kardashians personality also shut down claims that she’s had extensive work done on her face. “I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she stressed. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner addressed rumors about cosmetic procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

Baby Botox — also known as “MicroTox” — involves using smaller doses of botulinum toxin to soften fine lines, according to Cleveland Clinic. Jenner has also faced speculation about a possible nose job, especially when fans compared her current look to old photos. However, the reality TV alum made it clear that wasn’t the case.