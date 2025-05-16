Topless Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Booty in Skimpy Bathing Suit: Hot Photos
Kendall Jenner just cranked up the temperature on Instagram.
The supermodel dropped a sizzling set of bikini photos, leaving fans speechless with her barely-there ash blue two-piece.
In one jaw-dropping pic, Jenner lounged face-down in a swimming pool, going completely topless and showing off her toned backside in just the bikini bottoms. In another shot, she swam into the deeper part of the pool, with her booty peeking out of the water.
She didn’t stop there, as she offered an even closer view of her sculpted figure.
Next, The Kardashians star moved poolside to a lounge chair, where she posed with her back arched and hands on her chest.
“@calzedonia #calzedonia,” she captioned the slideshow, tagging the swimwear brand behind the sultry look.
Of course, her followers didn’t hold back in the comments section.
“Beautiful photos ❤️they are giving me peaceful energy 🙌,” one person wrote.
Another fan gave a shout-out to momager Kris Jenner, saying, “Kris, thank you for this girl.”
“She exactly knew what she is doing slay queen lol🔥,” someone else commented.
“She is definitely the model of the family,” another fan pointed out.
One more simply declared, “Definitely the finest of them all!!!”
The smoldering post follows Kendall’s recent tropical getaway with her sister Kylie Jenner.
Kylie shared a hilarious video of the sisters goofing off on the beach, tossing sea rocks into the water and giving them funny names.
“Drunk beach walks with @kendalljenner 😂😂 enjoy. @drinksprinter,” Kylie captioned the post, plugging her new alcoholic beverage line, Sprinter.
In other posts from their vacation, both sisters showed off their beach-ready fits. One slideshow featured Kylie in a shimmering gold bikini by Cult Gaia. The metallic set came with a one-shoulder top and matching bottoms, plus a multicolored Chrome Hearts tote.
Kendall kept it sleek in a red bikini top with black string bottoms.
When Kendall returned to L.A., she was seen with Hailey Bieber as they grabbed sushi at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on the night of Wednesday, May 13.
For the low-key dinner, the duo rocked effortless looks.
Both BFFs kept it classic in white tees but styled them in their own way. Hailey went for black fitted trousers with a flared hem, topping her look with a black moto jacket, thong heels and a Mercedes-Benz baseball cap.
Kendall stuck to her signature laid-back vibe, pairing a cropped white crewneck with low-rise indigo barrel jeans.
She then completed the look with elegant black doll shoes and a khaki shoulder bag.