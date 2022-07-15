Love In Paradise? Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Fuel Reconciliation Rumors After Fans Spot NBA Star During Hawaiian Getaway
Giving their relationship another shot?
Eagle eyed fans noticed Devin Booker joined alleged former girlfriend Kendall Jenner for a relaxing vacation in Hawaii after she shared a snap to Instagram where the NBA star could be seen swimming in the background.
Followers were quick to call out Booker's supposed appearance, with one writing, "Tell me that's book," and another commenter adding, "Kendall and Devin >>>." More supporters flooded the post with a third user teasing, “Kendall Booker."
BURN! CAITLYN JENNER'S MOM ESTHER DUBS THE KARDASHIANS' NEW SHOW 'THE MOST SENSELESS THAT I HAVE EVER WATCHED'
Jenner and the athlete sent the rumor mill into overdrive last month when reports surfaced that the two had called it quits after dating for two years.
“After two years they had the ‘Where is this going?’ talk,” an insider dished of their alleged split. “And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”
However, the two were later spotted getting cozy in at Soho House Malibu, in an alleged move by her PR crew. “Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped,” a source spilled. “Her people requested the meetup.”
The super model and Booker sparked romance rumors in spring of 2020, later confirming their romance with a cozy snap on Instagram for Valentines Day 2021.
THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY'S SEXIEST MOMENTS FROM 2022 SO FAR: PHOTOS
As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Booker were spotted together again during the 4th of July weekend as they attended businessman Michael Rubin's holiday bash together.
"They were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," an eyewitness revealed of the outing. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together. Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute."
Despite both of them being busy with their high profile careers, an insider explained that the possibly-ex-couple are "in a good place" and still "have a lot of love for each other."