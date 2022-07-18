"I thought y'all said Kendall and Devin broke up," one Twitter user quipped of their reunion, as another gushed, "kendall and devin are still together we love to see it."

Jenner and Booker attended Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg's wedding in Napa Valley following rumors ran rampant that the couple called it quits after two years together. However, according to the social media update, the pair appears to be very much an item.