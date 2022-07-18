Are They Or Aren't They? Kendall Jenner Teases Relationship Status With Devin Booker After Alleged Breakup
Back together or messing with the public? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker left followers shook after sharing a sultry snap together while attending a friend's wedding.
On Sunday, July 18, the supermodel dropped a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story of the NBA star standing behind her in a suit with a hand on her waist as she rocked an aqua gown for the festivities. Though Jenner didn't show her nor the man behind her's face, another guest's video from the wedding showed the handsome hunk was in fact in her date to the wedding.
"I thought y'all said Kendall and Devin broke up," one Twitter user quipped of their reunion, as another gushed, "kendall and devin are still together we love to see it."
Jenner and Booker attended Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg's wedding in Napa Valley following rumors ran rampant that the couple called it quits after two years together. However, according to the social media update, the pair appears to be very much an item.
Despite the break up speculation, the cover girl and the athlete were seen enjoying the fourth of July weekend together and were also snapped at Soho House in Malibu together in June.
As OK! previously reported, the duo's Malibu's meet up may not have been as genuine as many initially thought. "Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped. Her people requested the meet up," an insider spilled, seemingly confirming they were aware of the rumors, whether they were true or not.
"They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," an insider initially alleged of their rumored split. "They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."
Jenner and Booker also raised eyebrows earlier this week after eagle eyed fans spotted the basketball player in the background of one of The Kardashian star's videos while she was on vacation. While the smiling, bikini clad reality star walked toward the camera in the video, Booker can be seen in the ocean with goggles on.
"Tell me that's book," one fan pointed out while another added, "book needs his headphones wherever he at, even if he in hawaii 😂."