Kendall Jenner and Ex Bad Bunny Seen 'Flirting and Laughing' While Sitting Together at Met Gala After-Party: Insiders
Is a reconciliation in the works for Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny, or are the former lovers just on great terms?
Roughly five months after the stars split, they were seen sitting next to each other at a Met Gala after-party on Monday, May 6.
In a photo obtained by a news outlet, the model, 28, had a huge smile on her face as she looked at the singer, 30, while they were chatting.
One insider claimed the two looked more than friendly, claiming they were "flirting" and "laughing" while the reality star "was rubbing his head." Another partygoer also caught the pair dancing.
Each of the stars had a drink in their hand as they chatted and they were both rocking a different outfit from the ones they wore at the NYC shindig.
While the 818 Tequila co-founder donned a black Givenchy gown on the red carpet, she switched into a short white dress for the late-night festivities. The singer, who wore a navy suit to the MoMA, switched to a beige outfit and a brown leather trench coat.
As OK! reported, the pair split in December 2023 after about 10 months together.
"Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," they added.
However, the insider even noted back then, "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."
The two actually sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen celebrating New Year's Eve this past holiday with friends, though nothing appeared to materialize.
By February, rumors began swirling that Jenner had started "spending more time" with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, whom she dated for two years before splitting in 2022.
An insider clarified the pair was not "exclusive" and did't want to "rush into anything," especially since their busy schedules are what reportedly lead to their breakup.
"Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” another source told an outlet. "But they both want to try and make it work this time."
Despite all of that, the brunette beauty hasn't been seen with the NBA player, 27, lately.
Entertainment Tonight and Page Six reported on Jenner and Bad Bunny hanging out after the Met Gala.