Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Been 'Spending More Time Together' After Bad Bunny Split: Source

Sources familiar with the couple told a news outlet that while The Kardashians star and the NBA pro are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything," they are currently seeing each other again.

Rumors of rekindled romance were first sparked at the Super Bowl when Booker was spotted in the Kardashian/Jenner suite, although they were photographed separately from each other.

Prior to their breakup, Jenner and Booker dated on and off for two years.