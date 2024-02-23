Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Been 'Spending More Time Together' After Bad Bunny Split: Source
Giving it another go?
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly been "spending more time together lately" after their 2022 split.
Sources familiar with the couple told a news outlet that while The Kardashians star and the NBA pro are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything," they are currently seeing each other again.
Rumors of rekindled romance were first sparked at the Super Bowl when Booker was spotted in the Kardashian/Jenner suite, although they were photographed separately from each other.
Prior to their breakup, Jenner and Booker dated on and off for two years.
This comes two months after Jenner's split from Bad Bunny. The pair was linked for less than one year and never publicly confirmed their romance.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source said at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."
"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the source added. "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."
And while the Kardashians were allegedly sold on the Latin superstar, some of Jenner's friends were not.
"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," a separate insider claimed earlier this year. "When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit."
"It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it," the insider added, noting that the 28-year-old's pals "never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the insider continued. "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."
TMZ spoke with sources that confirmed Jenner and Booker are seeing each other again.