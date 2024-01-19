OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Romance Is 'Extremely Unhealthy,' Claims Source: 'He Has Her Under His Spell'

kendall jenner bad bunnys split doesnt surprise friends
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance may have trouble ahead.

After the former couple was spotted getting cozy during a New Year's trip to Barbados, people close to Jenner, 28, and Bunny, 29, fear rekindling their relationship may not be in their best interest.

Article continues below advertisement
kendalljennerbadbunnysplit
Source: Mega

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance has reportedly been 'unhealthy.'

"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," a source claimed, adding the supermodel "just can't quit" the rapper.

"When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit," the insider added. "It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it."

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner reconnect bad bunny nye
Source: mega

Kendall Jenner 'can't quit' Bad Bunny.

Despite warnings from the people closest to her, Jenner has been "stuck on making this work with Bunny, even though it's hurting her," the source explained. "He has her under his spell."

After the pair allegedly called it quits in December, The Kardashians star's pals were not shocked about their love having an expiration date. "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner reconnect bad bunny nye
Source: mega

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny allegedly rekindled their romance.

"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the source noted of Jenner, who previously dated Devin Booker.

"At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point," the insider said.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner
Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner bad bunn
Source: mega

Bad Bunny has never confirmed his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," an insider spilled about the two. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Despite being with Jenner for quite some time, Bunny never felt the need to publicly confirm their relationship.

"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he explained of his decision to keep things low key about his love life. "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Star spoke with sources close to Jenner and Bunny.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.