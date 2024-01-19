Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Romance Is 'Extremely Unhealthy,' Claims Source: 'He Has Her Under His Spell'
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance may have trouble ahead.
After the former couple was spotted getting cozy during a New Year's trip to Barbados, people close to Jenner, 28, and Bunny, 29, fear rekindling their relationship may not be in their best interest.
"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," a source claimed, adding the supermodel "just can't quit" the rapper.
"When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit," the insider added. "It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it."
Despite warnings from the people closest to her, Jenner has been "stuck on making this work with Bunny, even though it's hurting her," the source explained. "He has her under his spell."
After the pair allegedly called it quits in December, The Kardashians star's pals were not shocked about their love having an expiration date. "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway," the insider claimed.
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the source noted of Jenner, who previously dated Devin Booker.
"At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point," the insider said.
"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," an insider spilled about the two. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."
Despite being with Jenner for quite some time, Bunny never felt the need to publicly confirm their relationship.
"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he explained of his decision to keep things low key about his love life. "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
