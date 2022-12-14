Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles On Ski Vacation Following Split From Devin Booker — Photos
Distracting herself? Kendall Jenner appeared to be in a good mood when she was spotted on a ski vacation in mid-December — almost one month after she split from Devin Booker.
On Monday, December 12, the 27-year-old uploaded a few snaps of herself bundled up in the cold.
In the first photo, the brunette beauty sported a green jacket, jeans and a fluffy hat, and in the second photo, Jenner is seen modeling while outside in the snow.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the fun outfit. One person wrote, "Yellowstone but make it fashun 🤠," while another added, "u cute cute."
A third person added, "Winters queen 👑."
As OK! previously reported, the businesswoman has been keeping busy ever since she and the basketball star, 26, parted ways.
In late November, Jenner shared snaps from her trip to Tokyo, Japan. She wrote, "loving you, Tokyo" while a sunset was prominently displayed in the background.
The 818 founder and the athlete, who started dating in 2020, couldn't make things work due to their busy schedules.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source shared.
However, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another insider added.
In early November, Booker didn't wish Jenner a happy birthday, though she gushed over him on his big day.
The pair previously split over the summer but later reunited.
“She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin," the insider shared, adding that her family had "never seen Kendall [this invested in a relationship]."
“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," the source continued. "Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times."
“But their love for one another draws them back to each other," the insider concluded.