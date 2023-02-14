Another Photoshop Fail: Fans Appalled By Kendall Jenner's Disjointed Hands In New Bikini Shot
Fans were stunned by Kendall Jenner's most recent botched photoshop job.
On Saturday, February 11, the supermodel shared multiple bikini snaps on Instagram while on vacation in a relaxing beach locale. However, some of her 276 million followers could not help but notice the obvious editing of the photos due to Jenner's hand appearing completely disfigured in a specific snap of her squatting in a black bikini.
“Why? what is wrong with your fingers?” one concerned social media user penned below the altered snap. “Why the long hand?” a second person asked.
“Girl, YOUR HAND!!!!” a third person exclaimed, while another added, “omg i had to double check her instagram post. this is wild.”
Another person echoed the previous statement in complete disbelief, writing, “I had to check this was posted on her account because I was like surely not." Another pointed out, “There’s literally a straight line where her skin stops being red and turns pale."
The internet never fails to catch Jenner's strange actions or out of touch statements. While The Kardashians star was visiting Dubai last month for the opening of Atlantis The Royal Dubai, a fellow attendee at the event caught a video — which later went viral on TikTok — of Jenner complaining about her previous trips to the United Arab Emirates.
- Kendall Jenner Shares Steamy Selfies As Kardashian Sisters Praise Her Risqué Look: Photos
- Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Supermodel Legs In Sexy Mini Dress After Ex Ben Simmons Steps Out With New Flame Eiza González
- Fans Make Fun Of Kim Kardashian's Texting Abilities After She Offers Glimpse Inside Iconic Family Group Chat
"This is my third time. The first two times were horrible! Oh my god!" the cover girl, 27, appeared to lament in the short clip from the party.
"Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one outraged user wrote under the video, which was viewed over 5.6 million times. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another added.
"I wish I could afford a horrible experience from Dubai too!" an additional person joked while throwing shade at Jenner. "She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But haters gonna hate," another person added, giving the reality star the benefit of the doubt.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jenner and her family have edited a bunch of their photos in the past. Her older sister Khloé Kardashian was also recently dragged by the public for seemingly photoshopping pictures of her young daughter, True Thompson, 4, at cousin Stormi Webster's birthday party.