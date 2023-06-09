Coordinated Couple! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted on Adorable Brunch Date as Romance Gets Serious
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny love a matching 'fit! The supermodel and the rapper were recently spotted on their way to brunch in coordinated ensembles.
The two wore the same color scheme as they walked to the restaurant, with Kendall in blue jeans, a white tank and a brown jacket, while Bad Bunny had on a blue hat, a white hoodie and brown pants.
The earth-toned outing came after the pair attended a Lakers game together where they also wore similar clothing. At the event, both stars stepped out in snakeskin tall boots as they cuddled up courtside.
As OK! previously reported, the romance between the two has become more serious over the last few months.
In May, a source revealed that The Kardashians personality has labeled her new beau her boyfriend. The lovers arrived together to the 2023 Met Gala along with Kendall's sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, though the new flames walked the carpet separately.
"[She] was super excited for them to go public," the insider shared about the 818 founder.
"They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," they claimed of the couple who were later seen entering the Met after-party together.
Kendall "always told her family that when the right guy comes along, they'll know, because she'll parade him to the world," the source explained, adding that her romance with Bad Bunny appears to be more of "the real deal" than her previous relationship with Devin Booker.
Bad Bunny is seemingly just as happy as the famous sister with their budding love.
"I just enjoy my life right now," the Puerto Rico native shared, alluding to his connection with Kendall.
"[I] do what I feel. What's next? I don't know. I'm just enjoying my life right now, I'm just living and breathing," he told Zane Lowe during his May 18, interview.
Fans also believe that the 29-year-old is just as smitten with the 27-year-old. They claimed Bad Bunny left some subtle shoutouts to his new boo in his recent "Where She Goes" music video.
In one scene, there is a woman wearing fluffy angel wings which some speculated was a nod to Kendall's experience as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Others thought that the horse imagery in the footage was representative of the brunette beauty, who is a longtime equestrian.