Bad Bunny Boasts About 'Enjoying' His Life 'Right Now' as Romance With Kendall Jenner Heats Up
Bad Bunny has no complaints as his relationship with Kendall Jenner continues to heat up.
Offering a subtle update on how he's doing ever since being linked to the supermodel earlier this year, the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, teased: “I just enjoy my life right now."
“[I] do what I feel. What’s next? I don’t know. I’m just enjoying my life right now, I’m just living and breathing," Bad Bunny told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe during his Thursday, May 18, interview.
Bad Bunny appears to be so entranced by his new flame that, according to fans, he gave Jenner, 27, multiple shoutouts in his new music video for "Where She Goes."
Upon the Thursday release of the video, eagle-eyed fans noticed multiple supposed references to The Kardashians star, including a model wearing a pair of feathered wings that could represent Jenner's past as a Victoria's Secret Angel.
Fans also suspected that the horse imagery was a nod to Jenner, as she is a longtime equestrian.
“The ‘Where She Goes’ video is dedicated to Kendall,” one social media user declared via Twitter in Spanish. “In the video, there are horses all the time and Kendall loves horses. A scorpion comes out and KENDALL IS A SCORPIO. The queen of theories is me.”
Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February and have been seen out and about together ever since. From Jenner supporting her man during his Coachella set list to the lovebirds wearing matching boots at a Lakers game earlier this month, the new power duo has done little to silence the rumors that their spark is only heating up.
And it seems Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship won't be fizzing out anytime soon, as their joint appearance at the Met Gala seemed to confirm the pair was an item — even though they didn't walk the carpet together.
"They’d been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," insisted a source after Jenner and Bad Bunny showed up at the exclusive evening in the same vehicle and later walked into an after-party behind each other.