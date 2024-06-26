Kendall Jenner Grilled by Fans as She Runs Around the Lourve Barefoot at Night: 'Where Are Your Shoes?'
Kendall Jenner received some backlash after showing some dreamy photos of herself at the Lourve in Paris, France, as she went around the museum barefoot.
On Wednesday, June 26, the model, 28, captioned a slew of photos of herself taking in the beautiful art: "The Louvre at midnight."
However, people couldn't help but focus on why she decided to opt out of wearing footwear.
One person wrote, "We get it. You’re so filthy rich you can get the louvre to open at midnight just for you to walk barefoot around the historic halls. 😭😩," while another asked, ""WHERE ARE YOUR SHOES GIRL?!"
A third person joked, "The type of stuff I’d do if I was rich😂😍," while a fourth user remarked that the reality star is the "barefoot type of gal."
Jenner looks to be having a great time in the City of Light, as she was seen exiting a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event with Bad Bunny before they stopped for dinner at La Girafe restaurant.
The couple, who rekindled their romance recently after calling it quits in December 2023, seem to be enjoying one another's company again.
“Kendall loves the way he treats her,” a source added of the pair. “He makes her feel like a queen.”
As OK! previously reported, they fueled reconciliation rumors when they were seen dining in Miami, Fla.
"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," a source told People. "There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other."
Meanwhile, another source said the model and the singer — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — took some space since they were "not on the same page in life."
"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the insider explained. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."
The two have avoided talking about one another in interviews, but the rapper, 30, hinted at his romance with Jenner while speaking to Vanity Fair, which was published in September 2023.
"With some people, I speak English – with some specific people," he told the outlet. "With one of them, I couldn't talk to her before."