Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Dine Together at Fancy Miami Steakhouse as Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 25 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Is this round two for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?

According to eyewitnesses, on Friday, May 24, The Kardashians star and the rapper were seen having a late-night meal after Bunny performed his show at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

kendall bunny
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly split in December 2023.

The duo was spotted entering Gekko Japanese Steakhouse together and were promptly taking to the VIP room, where they ate for about an hour and a half.

Sources claimed there wasn’t any PDA, however, the pair seemed to be coupled up.

Jenner and Bunny then left the restaurant in the same SUV.

As OK! previously reported, the celebs reportedly called their romance off in December 2023 after almost a year together.

kendall

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first romantically linked in February 2023.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider shared at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," they continued, noting there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

Though the model and the singer cooled off for a time, at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the duo was spotted cozying up at the event’s after-party.

One source claimed Jenner, 28, and Bunny, 30, were "flirting" and "laughing" with one another at the bash. The reality TV star was even spotted “rubbing his head" before the pair hit the dance floor.

bad bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were reportedly seen 'flirting' and 'laughing' at the 2024 Met Gala.

The millionaires sparked even more reconciliation rumors, when Jenner showed up to Bunny’s Orlando, Fla. concert at the Kia Center on May 17.

The 818 Tequila co-founder tried to keep a low profile at the performance while wearing a brown hoodie as she grooved to the music.

kendall jenner

Kendall Jenner was seen at Bad Bunny's May 17 concert in Orlando.

A source recently opened up to ET about the status of the relationship between the exes.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can," the insider spilled. "They're having fun for now but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense.”

Source: OK!
"They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them," the confidante added. "There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

TMZ reported on Jenner and Bunny's dinner.

