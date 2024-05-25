Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Dine Together at Fancy Miami Steakhouse as Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider shared at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," they continued, noting there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."