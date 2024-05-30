Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Officially Back Together After Nearly 6-Month Split: Source
Back on track!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have officially rekindled their romance after their December 2023 split.
"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," a source dished to a news outlet. "There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other."
A separate source revealed the supermodel and the singer — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — took a break from their romantic relationship because they were "not on the same page in life" at the time.
"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the source shared. "They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled Jenner and her ex Devin Booker had gotten back together in February after they were seen at the 2024 Super Bowl. Several months later, they were photographed at the same 4th of July party together.
"They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers," an insider said at the time of Jenner and Booker — who originally dated from 2020 to 2022.
"Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else," the insider said. "But they both want to try and make it work this time."
Others close with the exes claimed they were seeing each other, but they were not "exclusive" and didn't want to "rush into anything."
However, The Kardashians star's rumored reconciliation with the NBA pro reportedly made Bad Bunny jealous.
"Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating," the first source spilled, noting that he'd been "wanting her back" for some time. The source also claimed Jenner is "happy" to be back with the Puerto Rican artist.
"Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her," they concluded.
Despite Jenner's excitement about the rekindled relationship, OK! previously reported the model's inner circle didn't think the couple would "go the distance."
"[Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential ," an insider revealed in January. "If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."
The source spoke with People about Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship.