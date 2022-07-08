Showing Her Love!Kendall Jenner Steps Out In Vintage Phoenix Suns Tee Following Devin Booker Break Up Rumors
Kendall Jenner repped her beau's basketball team this week while stepping out in Los Angeles.
Pairing the Phoenix Suns tee featuring caricatures of famous players on the team's 1994 roster including Charles Barkley and A. C. Green with biker shorts, Nike socks and sneakers with her chestnut locks up in a ponytail, the supermodel, 26, was seen Thursday, July 7, only days after rumors swirled that she and Devin Booker called it quits, per Daily Mail.
Booker was drafted to the Phoenix Suns in 2015 and quickly became an NBA superstar, most recently being named the Cover Athlete for 2k's NBA 2K23, an accomplishment Jenner made sure didn't go unnoticed.
As speculation continued to mount regarding whether the power couple was back on — or if they even broke up in the first place — The Kardashians star shared her man's post of his character from the game, seemingly confirming the two are back on track.
Last month, it was reported that Jenner and Booker were "taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be." But shortly after, the low-key couple was seen together at Soho House in Malibu and then in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July.
"They were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," the source spilled of the pair attending businessman Michael Rubin's high-profile white party in the Hamptons. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together."
The reality star and the pro athlete were first linked back in the summer of 2020 and went Instagram Official on Valentine's Day 2021. Though she's known for keeping her relationships out of the public eye, Jenner has been more open about her latest romance — but appeared to set strict boundaries when it came to letting her famous family get their claws in Booker.
“[Kendall is] avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama," a source exclusively dished to OK!. But now, with the family's Hulu series out, momager Kris Jenner “is piling on the pressure to make Devin part of the show, but Kendall’s made it clear that’s never going to happen.”