Booker was drafted to the Phoenix Suns in 2015 and quickly became an NBA superstar, most recently being named the Cover Athlete for 2k's NBA 2K23, an accomplishment Jenner made sure didn't go unnoticed.

As speculation continued to mount regarding whether the power couple was back on — or if they even broke up in the first place — The Kardashians star shared her man's post of his character from the game, seemingly confirming the two are back on track.