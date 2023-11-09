OK Magazine
Was Kendall Jenner's Comment About Wanting to Be Married Before She Has Kids a Dig at Her Siblings?

Nov. 9 2023

Kendall Jenner is the only one of Kris Jenner's six kids that doesn't have a child — but the model is in no rush to become a parent.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mother-daughter duo discussed whether the 28-year-old plans to have a baby one day, and some fans think her response was a dig at her siblings.

Kendall Jenner is currently dating singer Bad Bunny.

"Of course. Three max, I’m cool with two though," Kendall replied. "I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that."

"I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and the ease, and picking up and going somewhere — I just like that right now," she elaborated.

Kris Jenner said Kendall would make 'such a good mommy.'

Kendall said she also needs to find the right partner before starting a family, noting, "I'm not gonna do it with just anybody."

Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, asked if she wants to have the "wedding and fairytale" first, to which the fashion icon replied, "Exactly."

"You know, I’m traditional, I guess, in that sense," added Kendall.

All of Kendall Jenner's siblings have at least one child.

Some viewers thought her words were a diss at her siblings, as Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all welcomed children while unwed.

"She basically said she didn't want to be like her sister and be a single parent of have multiple baby daddies," one person wrote in response on social media, while another said, "Marriage before babies Kenny! Break the pattern."

"She's not gonna settle for less. Not gonna do it just because everyone's doing it. I respect her for that," said a third, while a fourth penned, "She’s waiting to find a good partner to have kids with, unlike her siblings."

Kendall is currently dating singer Bad Bunny, 29.

"Kendall feels so secure with Bad Bunny. He loves her independence and her dedication to her career, but they always make time for each other no matter how busy they both are," an insider gushed to a news outlet of the stars, who were first linked in February. "Their friends can see them living happily ever after."

The model hasn't commented on her relationship with Bad Bunny.

Though the lovebirds have embarked on countless outings together, they've yet to actually confirm they're a couple.

"They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," the Grammy winner said when asked why he stays mum on the romance. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

The crooner noted that his status is "clear" to his inner circle.

"They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," he said before sarcastically dropping a random name of a fan. "As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."

