OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The Kardashians
OK LogoNEWS

Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughters Have 'No Marriage Plans' in Their Future

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 3 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Doesn’t look like there will be any Kardashian-Jenner weddings anytime soon!

On Saturday, March 2, the famous family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, 68, and boyfriend Corey Gamble attended AmfAR Palm Beach hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, where she was asked if she could hear any wedding bells in the brood's future.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2015.

The interviewer particularly queried about Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s plans, to which Kris stated, "All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans — yet.”

This statement came as Kendall called it quits with ex Bad Bunny in late 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source said at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

However, the model seemingly already has another man on her arm, as she and ex Devin Booker have reportedly been "spending more time together lately" after their 2022 split.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble met in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider clarified the The Kardashians star and the NBA pro are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything," but they are seeing each other again.

As for Kim, she recently sparked a romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner recently split form ex Bad Bunny.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair made their first public appearance in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl but have been reportedly hanging out with one another since summer 2023.

While the mother-of-four apparently wants to take it to the next level, a source spilled that Odell has cold feet when it comes to commitment.

MORE ON:
The Kardashians
Article continues below advertisement
kim k
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," the insider said of the 31-year-old athlete and the 43-year-old Skims founder. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."

The wide receiver "has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"At least go out to dinner with her!" the source exclaimed of the situation. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."

"On the one hand there’s this desire to give Odell an ultimatum, but she doesn’t want to come across as needy and drive him away. She’s been biding her time, but it really does annoy her that he won’t even step out at Nobu! She’s between a rock and a hard place," the insider explained.

People interviewed Kris.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.