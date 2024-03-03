Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughters Have 'No Marriage Plans' in Their Future
Doesn’t look like there will be any Kardashian-Jenner weddings anytime soon!
On Saturday, March 2, the famous family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, 68, and boyfriend Corey Gamble attended AmfAR Palm Beach hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, where she was asked if she could hear any wedding bells in the brood's future.
The interviewer particularly queried about Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s plans, to which Kris stated, "All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans — yet.”
This statement came as Kendall called it quits with ex Bad Bunny in late 2023.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source said at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."
However, the model seemingly already has another man on her arm, as she and ex Devin Booker have reportedly been "spending more time together lately" after their 2022 split.
The insider clarified the The Kardashians star and the NBA pro are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything," but they are seeing each other again.
As for Kim, she recently sparked a romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
The pair made their first public appearance in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl but have been reportedly hanging out with one another since summer 2023.
While the mother-of-four apparently wants to take it to the next level, a source spilled that Odell has cold feet when it comes to commitment.
"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," the insider said of the 31-year-old athlete and the 43-year-old Skims founder. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."
The wide receiver "has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game."
"At least go out to dinner with her!" the source exclaimed of the situation. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."
"On the one hand there’s this desire to give Odell an ultimatum, but she doesn’t want to come across as needy and drive him away. She’s been biding her time, but it really does annoy her that he won’t even step out at Nobu! She’s between a rock and a hard place," the insider explained.
People interviewed Kris.