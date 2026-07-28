Kendra Wilkinson Laughs Off Question About Where Playboy Mansion's Secret Underground Tunnels Led To: 'The Tanning Bed'
July 28 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
Kendra Wilkinson lived at the infamous Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends from 2004 until 2008.
The 41-year-old shared a little tidbit about residing at the lavish residence on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 28.
Wilkinson joked about where the mansion's underground tunnels actually go to when she responded to a fan comment.
"Tell us about the tunnels under the Playboy Mansion and where they lead to," the user asked.
The Girls Next Door star responded with a plethora of laughing emojis and joked: "Umm, hmm — the gym and the tanning bed. Then there were the... washing machines."
The reality TV personality previously opened up about living at the mansion and how it influenced her new career journey.
“The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion,” she told Fox News in June 2025.
“What was I thinking?” she quipped. “Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking? But I'm now in real estate, so I'm good.”
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Kendra Wilkinson Started Her Real Estate Career in 2020
Wilkinson began taking real estate classes in 2020 and starred in her own house-hunting reality show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, for two seasons. She later joined companies Douglas Elliman and Carswell & Associates in 2023.
She also got candid about her life with Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017, during an interview on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast last year.
“Was I sexualized? Absolutely,” she recalled. “Did that cause me problems later in life? Absolutely. So, you know, choices — there are consequences for every choice you make.”
“I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on s--,” she explained. “And I had to go through a lot of therapy."
She also remembered feeling "vulnerable" once she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 from San Diego to live at the abode.
“I went looking for the wrong things. I went looking for dark things. I went looking for fun," Wilkinson noted, adding that despite the "dark" energy she felt in Tinseltown, the mansion felt "safe."
“I can honestly look back and say that I was safer at the Playboy Mansion than I was at 15 years old dealing drugs,” the Kendra star said. “So in that case, I was safe. I was in a safe environment. I was healthy, eating salads every day, working out every day, no drugs every day.”
Wilkinson met Hefner at his 78th birthday party in 2004, where she wore nothing but accessories painted on her body.