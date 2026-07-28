Kendra Wilkinson Laughs Off Question About Where Playboy Mansion's Secret Underground Tunnels Led To: 'The Tanning Bed'

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Kendra Wilkinson lived at the infamous Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends from 2004 until 2008. The 41-year-old shared a little tidbit about residing at the lavish residence on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 28.

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Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson joked about where the tunnels led to on Instagram.

Wilkinson joked about where the mansion's underground tunnels actually go to when she responded to a fan comment. "Tell us about the tunnels under the Playboy Mansion and where they lead to," the user asked. The Girls Next Door star responded with a plethora of laughing emojis and joked: "Umm, hmm — the gym and the tanning bed. Then there were the... washing machines."

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Source: MEGA Hugh Hefner died in 2017.

The reality TV personality previously opened up about living at the mansion and how it influenced her new career journey. “The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion,” she told Fox News in June 2025. “What was I thinking?” she quipped. “Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking? But I'm now in real estate, so I'm good.”

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Kendra Wilkinson Started Her Real Estate Career in 2020

Source: MEGA Kendra Wilkinson recalled being 'sexualized' while living with Hugh Hefner.

Wilkinson began taking real estate classes in 2020 and starred in her own house-hunting reality show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, for two seasons. She later joined companies Douglas Elliman and Carswell & Associates in 2023. She also got candid about her life with Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017, during an interview on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast last year. “Was I sexualized? Absolutely,” she recalled. “Did that cause me problems later in life? Absolutely. So, you know, choices — there are consequences for every choice you make.” “I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on s--,” she explained. “And I had to go through a lot of therapy."

Source: MEGA Kendra Wilkinson revealed she felt 'safe' at the mansion.