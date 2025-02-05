Kendra Wilkinson Praised for Sharing Sultry Pole Dancing Video After Blasting Body-Shaming Trolls: 'Slay'
Kendra Wilkinson hasn’t been quiet when it comes to clapping back at body-shamers, and, in her latest move, she shared footage of herself pole dancing.
Taking to TikTok, the Girls Next Door alum shared a clip of herself taking a pole dancing class, which she titled “Bringing S--- Back.” She wore a black bra, high-waisted underwear and stiletto heels as she danced around the pole to a remixed version of Justin Timberlake’s hit song.
Commenters were quick to praise Wilkinson’s moves, with one noting she’s “still a baddie.” “Slay Kendra,” another TikTok user replied. Still, another fan piped in to tell the former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner she’s “SAF” a.k.a. s--- as f---.
While most of the responses celebrated her, one user was not a fan of the video, writing, “Just NO Mother…”
As OK! previously reported, Wilkinson addressed her body on January 12.
"Yes, I've gained weight,” she shared on Instagram. “Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (Playboy girl)🤣. But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."
Wilkinson went on to address those criticizing her new figure and her age, telling haters to leave her alone and “respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together.”
The Playboy vixen addressed her weight-loss journey in another Instagram post on January 22. “A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure,” she shared, “and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling. Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”
Wilkinson went on to add she’s “embracing life” differently now after going through a rough patch.
“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she stated. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”
Aside from discussing her physique, Wilkinson also took to her social media to talk about something else people have been calling her out for — her alcohol intake. “I hear you and that will be monitored better,” she told her fans on Instagram. “Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya.”
Currently, Wilkinson is single and, from the looks of it, continuing to focus on herself while living her best life.