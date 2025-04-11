Kesha Wears NSFW Outfit During New York City Outing: Photos

Despite the chilly temperature, Kesha showed up in leather underwear that left little to the imagination, paired with leather leg warmers and suspenders. On top, she rocked a purple tee with “S--” printed in pink.

She didn't hold back on the attitude either. While flipping the switch to light the iconic 102-story skyscraper in pink, the 38-year-old bent over and stuck her tongue out, throwing in a little sultry shimmy for the crowd.