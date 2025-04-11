Kesha Wears NSFW Outfit During New York City Outing: Photos
Kesha’s wearing whatever she wants!
The “TiK ToK” singer turned heads in New York City on Thursday, April 10, after stepping out in a super revealing outfit to light up the Empire State Building in celebration of her upcoming album, PERIOD.
Despite the chilly temperature, Kesha showed up in leather underwear that left little to the imagination, paired with leather leg warmers and suspenders. On top, she rocked a purple tee with “S--” printed in pink.
She didn't hold back on the attitude either. While flipping the switch to light the iconic 102-story skyscraper in pink, the 38-year-old bent over and stuck her tongue out, throwing in a little sultry shimmy for the crowd.
“Sparkling in pink tonight in celebration of the upcoming release of @kesha’s new album, PERIOD and show @thegarden on July 23rd,” the Empire State official Instagram account captioned the moment.
But the daring look didn’t stop there.
Kesha later hit the 86th floor, where she struck a cheeky pose by one of the building’s telescopes. She bent over again, flashing her backside while adding some flair with an orange faux-fur bomber hat and oval-shaped sunglasses.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“This look is sick hun,” one wrote.
“Iconic per usual,” another chimed in.
“Queen of the world,” someone else added.
“Oh that’s high CAMP,” a fan gushed.
Oone eagle-eyed follower noted, “The budget of this era is INSANE.”
The lighting event was part of a promo for PERIOD, Kesha’s sixth studio album.
It also spotlighted her partnership with Magic Mission, a nonprofit her mom, Pebe Sebert, founded. Kesha sits on the advisory board of the organization, which focuses on preventing animal abuse, homelessness and overpopulation in Latin America.
The NYC appearance comes just as Kesha is stepping into her power. Now an independent artist, she’s calling the shots as CEO of Kesha Records, working alongside Crush Music and ADA.
“God, it feels f------ incredible. I'm so fiercely protective of my freedom now,” she told People. “There's been a lot of healing in watching ‘Joyride’ explode, and making ‘Holiday Road’ in a couple of hours and watching that explode around the holidays. For a long time, I was convinced it must have been everybody else around me, which is why I was successful, and the past year has proven that it f------ has not been.”
She added, “I have been taking the power back into my own hands with my team. It's f------ amazing, really empowering, and I'm really inspired to help empower other artists too, because artists hold the power. We have the magic.”