Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Christine of Taking $95K From His Bank Account Without Permission
The end of Kevin Costner's longtime marriage seems to have turned ugly.
According to a legal declaration obtained by Radar, the Yellowstone star accused estranged wife Christine Costner of taking $95,000 from his bank account without his authorization following the end of their 18-year romance.
“Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorney and forensic accountant,” Kevin alleged in the documents. “This was done without any prior notice to me.”
“I paid the sum of $1 million to Christine,” he claimed of the amount he's given to his spouse. “The PMA also provides that I pay Christine $100,000 upon marriage and $100,000 on the first anniversary of our marriage. As such, Christine now has available to her approximately $1,450,000 which she can use at her discretion, including to find alternative housing."
In early May, the designer filed for divorce after 21 days of separation. In the filing, Christine claimed the “extent of the separate property assets and debts are unknown." However, Kevin fired back noting that their prenuptial agreement perfectly mapped out how they will divide their assets.
“Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home,” the documents read. “He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition. He has made a comprehensive child support and fee proposal."
"He has already paid $95,000 towards Christine’s attorney’s and accountant’s fees. Both parties request joint legal and joint physical custody of their children. The parties have agreed, in concept, to equal custody of their three children. They are currently working out a visitation schedule for the summer to ensure a smooth transition for the parties’ children," the papers clarified of their kids Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.
“He has continued to pay 100 percent of the children’s expenses. Kevin will stipulate to retroactivity of any child support order to the date Christine vacates the property, without prejudice to any claim for credit against the eventual order," the legal filing noted.