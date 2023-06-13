Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Christine of Taking $95K From His Bank Account Without Permission

“Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorney and forensic accountant,” Kevin alleged in the documents. “This was done without any prior notice to me.”

“I paid the sum of $1 million to Christine,” he claimed of the amount he's given to his spouse. “The PMA also provides that I pay Christine $100,000 upon marriage and $100,000 on the first anniversary of our marriage. As such, Christine now has available to her approximately $1,450,000 which she can use at her discretion, including to find alternative housing."