Kevin Costner's Lawyer Mocks Christine Baumgartner After Her Attorney Claims She Doesn't Know the Meaning of the Word 'Understood'
Kevin Costner's lawyer got into an awkward back-and-forth with Christine Baumgartner's legal representation after they refused to answer whether the handbag designer "understood the legal effect" of her and Costner's prenup before signing it.
"Objection," Christine's lawyer replied in response to the question. "This request is vague as to the scope and meaning of the terms 'understood' ... [Christine] is unable to admit or deny the request."
In the latest legal filing, Costner's attorney, Laura Wasser, appeared to mock Baumgartner and her legal team by providing the exact definition of the word.
"Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word 'understand,'" the court filing read.
"Christine's counsel asked for a definition of 'understood' and Kevin's counsel provided the dictionary meaning of the word 'understood,' to wit, 'comprehended or perceive the intended meaning of words,'" Wasser concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner — who shares kids Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with the Tin Cup actor — filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, after 19 years of marriage.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the 68-year-old's rep said at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
The former couple has since been legally duking it out, from discussing the terms of the prenup and if Baumgartner could be forced to leave their shared home to arguing over the appropriate amount of child support.
A source spilled the tumultuous split and ongoing legal battles have left Costner feeling "abandoned."
"They’re lashing out at each other. There is a lot of anger and pain that is ... motivating their decisions," the source explained. "It has been hard for the children, understandably. There are a lot of emotions at play."
