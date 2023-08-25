OK Magazine
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Felt 'Pressured' to Sign Prenup

By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, confessed she was "pressured" into signing a prenuptial agreement before their 2004 wedding.

The mom-of-three's claim was disclosed in divorce documents during pre-trial, as she's trying to hit the actor with a "$8,000 fine for falsely accusing her of refusing to answer questions about the premarital agreement (PMA)," RadarOnline.com reported.

kevin costners estranged wife christine baumgartner pressured sign prenup
Christine Baumgartner originally requested $248K in monthly child support for their three teens.

Baumgartner believes the 68-year-old made those claims as a "red herring" for the media.

“She provides further information that she felt pressured to sign the agreement because of circumstances surrounding its execution," her lawyer stated. In addition, a source told the outlet the designer, 49, plans to claims she was tricked into signing a cut-rate agreement because she didn't know about his extensive holdings.

kevin costners estranged wife christine baumgartner pressured sign prenup
Kevin Costner reportedly earns $1.3 million per episode of 'Yellowstone.'

"Christine is unable to answer whether Kevin’s disclosures in 2004 were ‘full and fair’ until she has had the opportunity to conduct discovery as to his financial circumstances at that time," her attorney said. "For example, if Christine were to discover that Kevin had substantial funds in an undisclosed offshore bank account at the time she executed the PMA, this would impact her response to these requests."

It's also noted that when they tied the knot, his net worth was around $100 million, but nowadays, it's at a whopping $400 million.

As OK! reported, the twosome has been at each other's throats since Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in May. After much back and forth, it was determined Costner would fork over $130K per month in child support for their three kids.

Per the prenup, Baumgartner was forced to move out of their multimillion-dollar estate, though the Emmy winner had to give over $1 million to help her secure a new home.

kevin costners estranged wife christine baumgartner pressured sign prenup
Both parties denied ever stepping out on their marriage.

After weeks of animosity and pointing fingers, an insider claimed the Yellowstone lead is now taking a softer approach to the divorce.

"Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity. He doesn't want this to be drawn-out," they spilled to a magazine. "Kevin feels betrayed by Christine, but he wants to take the high ground. Kevin doesn't want to waste more time fighting with Christine."

As OK! reported, insiders claimed the split was spurred by Costner's dedication to his work.

