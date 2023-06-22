Kevin Costner's Tenant Reveals Whether He 'Hooked Up' With Actor's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's former tenant Daniel Starr vehemently denied rumors that he had an affair with the Yellowstone actor's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from the 68-year-old on Monday, May 1, after 18 years of marriage.

The real estate developer insisted he "absolutely" did not "hook up" with the 49-year-old while Costner was away focusing on his career.