Kevin Costner's Tenant Reveals Whether He 'Hooked Up' With Actor's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's former tenant Daniel Starr vehemently denied rumors that he had an affair with the Yellowstone actor's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from the 68-year-old on Monday, May 1, after 18 years of marriage.
The real estate developer insisted he "absolutely" did not "hook up" with the 49-year-old while Costner was away focusing on his career.
Starr claimed he was "just a guy who paid [his] rent," when asked about the rumors by a news publication, admitting he simply tried "to be friendly to everybody."
"I just had a tenant landlord relationship [with them], nothing else," stated the tech titan — who moved into the couple’s $63k per month guesthouse at Costner’s California mansion after growing close to Baumgartner.
"There was nothing there," he reiterated. "They have kids and are going through a divorce."
"I just hope that it ends peacefully for them," Starr added regarding the parents of Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. "I hope his divorce resolves and his kids are minimally impacted."
Starr shutting down the rumored affair comes on the heels of a source exposing the tenant's alleged fallout with Costner and Baumgartner after The Bodyguard star had enough of his wife's close relationship with the hot shot entrepreneur.
"After he moved in, he became close friends with Chris and Kevin," the insider confessed to The Sun. "They’d hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely."
Starr and Baumgartner would hang out "almost daily," as things "escalated from there," the source alleged.
Because of the interesting friendship, Starr's lease was reportedly cut short, and he was forced to vacate the guest home in March — three months before this lease was supposed to end.
The tenant reportedly tried to have his lawyers argue the terms of his lease, however, nothing seemed to work — and he eventually moved his things out of the residence.
"Daniel was really happy living in the house. It’s right on the beach and he has a four-year-old son who he wanted to feel settled," the insider explained of the unfortunate turn-of-events.
