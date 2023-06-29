Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Finally Agrees to Vacate $145 Million Mansion Under One Condition

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, finally agreed to move out of their plush mansion — under one condition.

After weeks of back-and-forth between the former flames amid their divorce over Baumgartner's refusal to vacate the $145 million property — despite their long-standing prenup detailing that she had 30 days to leave the home after filing for divorce — the handbag designer reportedly said she would only do so if Costner coughed up more money.