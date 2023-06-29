Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Finally Agrees to Vacate $145 Million Mansion Under One Condition
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, finally agreed to move out of their plush mansion — under one condition.
After weeks of back-and-forth between the former flames amid their divorce over Baumgartner's refusal to vacate the $145 million property — despite their long-standing prenup detailing that she had 30 days to leave the home after filing for divorce — the handbag designer reportedly said she would only do so if Costner coughed up more money.
Though the Yellowstone actor already gave the mother of his children $1.2 million as part of his obligations under the prenup after she filed the paperwork on May 1, Baumgartner is demanding more to ensure she won't be left penniless, according to court documents obtained by Radar.
If Costner complies with her request demanding that the 68-year-old agrees to pay "whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12," Baumgartner, 49, said she will leave their formally shared home on August 31, 2023.
Wednesday, July 12, is the date of their divorce proceedings, it was reported.
In Baumgartner's filing, she claimed the actor “wants me to rent [a] place without [a] financial plan in place. However, [I] have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to rental that [I] may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations.”
- Kevin Costner Planned to Serve His Estranged Wife Divorce Papers Before She 'Sneak Attack[ed] Him' With Her Own, Spills Source
- 'So Angry': Kevin Costner’s Wife Rages at Ex for 'Putting Work Ahead of Family' as Divorce Battle Explodes
- What Is Kevin Costner's Net Worth? Inside the Finances of Hollywood's Highest Paid TV Actor
Costner and Baumgartner share kids Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.
“My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that [I] can establish [a] stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements,” she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Baumgartner already demanded that he pay a whopping $248,000 in child support each month, though she did not ask for spousal support.
Meanwhile, in Costner's filing regarding his ex's refusal to leave, he said he'd be open to contributing as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house. Costner also said he was willing to add another $10K on top of that for moving costs.