Sarah Ferguson Is 'Very Happy' Living With Prince Andrew After Dodging Remarriage Rumors
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew finalized their divorce in 1996, but the former couple continues to live together at the Royal Lodge despite Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice being on their own.
"I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you," the Duchess of York said in an interview when discussing remarrying Andrew.
"Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges," she added.
The former flames' bond often confuses royal watchers, but biographer Andrew Lownie hinted at their love of Eugenie and Beatrice connecting them forever.
"The reason they are still living together is partly because they are still really good friends, and partly because they want to be good parents," Lownie added.
"She of course gets all the benefits and status of being still connected to the royal family," Lownie continued. "She can live at Royal Lodge for free, and enjoy all the benefits of cooks and staff, which gives her a certain status that is very important to her in terms of earning a living."
OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward speculated Queen Elizabeth helped maintain the Yorks' dynamic.
“Sarah is extremely loyal to Andrew," Seward told an outlet. “Sarah must have talked to the Queen, and she must have said, 'Please look after Andrew for me.'"
Despite their split and Andrew losing HRH status, Ferguson and the Duke of York often attend royal engagements with one another.
"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults — and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."
Victoria Arbiter alluded to the Yorks enjoying their friendship.
“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”
"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," Ferguson said during a television appearance. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”
“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”
In January, documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed, and Andrew was further implicated in the scandal. Royal editor Charlotte Griffiths claimed Ferguson was "drafted in on wifely duties."
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she said on GB News.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she explained. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."
