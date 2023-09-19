It's Over! Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Bitter Divorce Battle Ends With Shockingly Fast Settlement

According to documents obtained by a news publication, Baumgartner agreed to negotiations detailed in the lengthy settlement letter after Judge Thomas Anderle sided with Costner in terms of child support payments and the Yellowstone star's prenuptial agreement with his former spouse.

As OK! previously reported, Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser came out victorious earlier this month after a two-day evidentiary hearing in Santa Barbara, Calif., declaring the award-winning actor would pay $63,000 for child support per month despite Baumgartner's request of $248,000 monthly payments from her ex-husband.