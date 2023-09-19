OK Magazine
It's Over! Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Bitter Divorce Battle Ends With Shockingly Fast Settlement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are officially ex-husband and wife.

Over the weekend, a three-page settlement was agreed upon between both parties, finalizing the divorce between Costner and Baumgartner after nearly 19 years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by a news publication, Baumgartner agreed to negotiations detailed in the lengthy settlement letter after Judge Thomas Anderle sided with Costner in terms of child support payments and the Yellowstone star's prenuptial agreement with his former spouse.

As OK! previously reported, Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser came out victorious earlier this month after a two-day evidentiary hearing in Santa Barbara, Calif., declaring the award-winning actor would pay $63,000 for child support per month despite Baumgartner's request of $248,000 monthly payments from her ex-husband.

"He resents having to pay Christine even a nickel," an insider previously shared of the child support payments, noting Costner "knows this is as good as it’s going to get — for now."

Judge Anderle additionally informed Baumgartner the prenup would be strongly enforced, warning her she would be forced to repay Costner more than $1 million in addition to coughing up money for The Bodyguard star's attorney's fees if she decided to challenge it, according to the news outlet.

Baumgartner's jaw-dropping request for Costner to pay her $885,000 to cover her own legal fees was seemingly shut down as a result of the settlement after the Dances with Wolves actor's lawyer deemed it "nothing short of outrageous."

The 49-year-old, however, was reportedly awarded more than what was listed in the prenup in an effort to amicably settle the divorce in a timely manner despite the strict enforcement of the rest of the agreement, sources spilled to the news publication.

The fast settlement comes just four months after Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner back in May after tying the knot in September 2004.

At the time she submitted paperwork to legally end her marriage of nearly two decades, Baumgartner requested joint custody of the duo's three children —Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, Grace, 13.

Later that month, Costner filed a response to the divorce, where he cited the prenup signed before their marriage and also requested joint custody of their teenagers.

