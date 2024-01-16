Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Dating Financier Josh Connor Despite Previously Denying Their Romance: Source
Christine Baumgartner is reportedly dating Josh Connor months after her lawyer fiercely denied the rumors of romance between the handbag designer and the financier.
Sources spilled to a news outlet the couple — who were previously neighbors while she was still married to ex-husband Kevin Costner — have allegedly been dating for several months, ever "since she split from Kevin."
"Josh was initially just a friend," the source explained, noting the 49-year-old "likes hanging out with him."
"He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through," the source continued. "They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy."
As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner and her kids — Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery — were spotted vacationing in Hawaii in July 2023 with Connor while the exes were still in the midst of their tumultuous divorce.
Rumors swirled the pair was dating, but the mother-of-three's attorney John Rydell insisted he was "nothing more" than a friend at the time.
Baumgartner also told the court "no," when asked if Connor was her boyfriend.
Costner's legal team clarified the actor "does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."
His lawyers also noted, "[Kevin] has no responsive documents for 'extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none."
Baumgartner and Costner settled their divorce in September 2023, following spending months in and out of court.
"For an ultra-private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed," a separate source explained of Costner's eagerness to be done with the court proceedings once and for all. "Kevin made it worth Christine’s while to walk away."
An insider shared the Tin Cup star was "convinced" his ex had been "trying to make him look bad" throughout their high profile split.
"Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners," the insider added. "This divorce is one of the hardest things he’s ever been through."