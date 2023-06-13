Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife 'Refuses to Vacate' His Mansion After She Filed for Divorce
Kevin Costner is seeking legal action after his estranged wife, Christine Costner, refuses to leave his home and find a new place to live after she filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star on Monday, May 1.
The 68-year-old's lawyer Laura Wasser filed a petition asking the court to prohibit Christine from continuing to reside at the mansion, citing the former couple's 2004 prenup in which she agreed to leave the residence within 30 days of a divorce being filed, according to court documents obtained by Radar.
According to his attorney, Christine has yet to move out despite Kevin's "multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence."
The 49-year-old has "taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands," the filing continued.
Kevin demands his needs be met, as he has fulfilled his expectations listed in the prenup — including a $1 million payment to Christine and an additional $200,000 payment sent to her during the early years of the marriage.
The Bodyguard actor has also made a "comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal" for their kids: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
"He has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo since the Petition was filed, continuing to pay all of the parties’ children’s expenses, and he is negotiating a summer visitation schedule for the parties’ three teenage children," the court documents noted.
"Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible. But Christine continues to refuse to vacate his separate property residence, as she agreed she would do in 2004 as a condition of marriage," the legal papers added.
"Securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce was an important priority for Kevin. Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home. He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to," Wassner concluded in the court documents.