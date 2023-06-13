Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife 'Refuses to Vacate' His Mansion After She Filed for Divorce

Kevin Costner is seeking legal action after his estranged wife, Christine Costner, refuses to leave his home and find a new place to live after she filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star on Monday, May 1.

The 68-year-old's lawyer Laura Wasser filed a petition asking the court to prohibit Christine from continuing to reside at the mansion, citing the former couple's 2004 prenup in which she agreed to leave the residence within 30 days of a divorce being filed, according to court documents obtained by Radar.