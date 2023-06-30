Kevin Costner Can't Afford to Pay Ex's $248K Child Support Request After 'Yellowstone' Exit

Kevin Costner is claiming he can't afford to pay Christine Baumgartner's hefty request of $248,000 a month in child support now that he left Yellowstone.

“I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. This is because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year,” the 68-year-old stated in court documents filed Wednesday, June 28. “The fixed amount ‘pay or play’ and episodic compensation I received has ceased."