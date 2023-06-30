Kevin Costner Can't Afford to Pay Ex's $248K Child Support Request After 'Yellowstone' Exit
Kevin Costner is claiming he can't afford to pay Christine Baumgartner's hefty request of $248,000 a month in child support now that he left Yellowstone.
“I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. This is because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year,” the 68-year-old stated in court documents filed Wednesday, June 28. “The fixed amount ‘pay or play’ and episodic compensation I received has ceased."
The A-list actor — who has starred as patriarch John Dutton on the family drama since its 2018 premiere — continued: "Now, any compensation I earn from Yellowstone will derive only from my back-end contractual participation rights, which amounts are not fixed.”
Costner added that a “recent report from the producer for Yellowstone showed he was not owed any participation money” — a claim he has since “disputed." He also noted he has yet to receive any compensation from his work on the series this year.
It was reported in May that Yellowstone would end with its fifth season, news that made headlines months after it was rumored that Costner wanted off the series.
Costner's work-life-balance is believed to be part of the blame for the couple's demise, as an insider dished amid their messy divorce that Baumgartner is "so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family."
According to Costner's filing, he warned the mother of his children — the exes share Cayden 16, Hayden 14, and Grace, 13, — that 2023 “would be a difficult year financially” if he was not working on Yellowstone. Baumgartner reportedly told him she "understood."
Costner and Baumgartner's finances have been the biggest point of contention amid their messy split, as the 49-year-old, who filed for divorce in May, refused to move out of their $145 million mansion — despite their prenup detailing she had 30 days to vacate the property — unless her husband coughed up more money.
Even after Costner handed his ex $1.2 million as part of his obligations, she demanded the large sum wasn't enough. Meanwhile, Baumgartner is also demanding nearly $250,000 in child support, claiming her request is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”
Costner fired back claiming that the current monthly payment, $51,940, is a "reasonable" sum. He also insisted she's seeking more money to fund her plastic surgery procedures — not for the benefit of their kids.
Us Weekly obtained Costner's court filing.