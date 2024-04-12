Kevin Costner Itching to Return to 'Yellowstone' So He Can 'Move on and Close the Series Properly'
Will Yellowstone fans ever see the return of Kevin Costner?
Though the actor departed the series after reportedly butting heads with creator Taylor Sheridan, an insider claimed there's a chance the Emmy winner could be back for the second half of Season 5, which has yet to begin filming.
"He’d like to close the series properly so he can move on and feel good about it," the source spilled to a magazine.
However, there are several obstacles in the way of a potential reunion, including the fact that scripts are already written.
"A lot of the cast and crew blame Kevin for getting the show canceled. It might have gone on another season or two if he hadn’t made such a stink," the source noted, referring to how the Field of Dreams star wanted control over his character's fate and allegedly asked for a lighter filming schedule.
Despite Sheridan, 53, and Costner's tiff, the former "may let Kevin come back. He’ll do what’s best for Yellowstone."
In a recent interview, the dad-of-seven, 69 claimed he would return to the show, though he acknowledged that's easier said than done.
"So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it."
"[Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy of [what Dutton's fate] might be," he continued of his character. "But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see."
The final episodes were slated to premiere in November.
It could prove to be an extra busy summer for Costner, as in June, his flick Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, will hit theaters. The movie is something he's been working on since 1988, and he's listed as a star, director and co-writer of the project.
Since he was in charge, he named his character after son Hayes, 15, who has a role in the film.
"I captured him and I brought him on, and he's very good in this small part that he's done," the proud dad insisted to a reporter. "If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie."
Though his teenager didn't have to audition, Costner said, "I don't give great parts away."
"I understand that there's young actors out [there] that would kill for these parts. And so mine have to respect the profession. But in certain instances, this was something I thought he could handle. I wanted him close and so I did it," he explained of the son he co-parents with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. "So we're locked together in a film forever. Actually, I'm not in any scenes with him, but I directed him when he was little and now he's big."
Star reported on Sheridan possibly letting Costner return to Yellowstone.