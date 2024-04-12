Kevin Costner Itching to Return to 'Yellowstone' So He Can 'Move on and Close the Series Properly'

"He’d like to close the series properly so he can move on and feel good about it," the source spilled to a magazine.

However, there are several obstacles in the way of a potential reunion, including the fact that scripts are already written.

"A lot of the cast and crew blame Kevin for getting the show canceled. It might have gone on another season or two if he hadn’t made such a stink," the source noted, referring to how the Field of Dreams star wanted control over his character's fate and allegedly asked for a lighter filming schedule.