'It's Terrifying': Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Fears Pop Star Is 'on Meth' After Failed Intervention

kevin
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 11 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Save Britney!

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline recently opened up about his concerns for the pop sensation's health after the failed intervention.

kevin
Source: mega

"I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up," the dancer confessed.

"It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," he added, referring to their children, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

The two teens have even claimed they saw their mother taking something that looked like drugs from a close confidant until they decided to no longer see her last summer.

Due to these concerns, the family planned an intervention attempt for February 7.

kevin
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
The brood allegedly rented a "safe house" in L.A. and booked "interventionist" Matt Brown, who specializes in addiction treatment, although the plan soon collapsed.

"I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose," Kevin said.

Despite the alleged involvement of Britney's husband Sam Asghari, 29, and manager Cade Hudson, it fell apart when close friend Jodi Montgomery backed out at the last minute.

Jodi, who was appointed by the court to be in charge of Spears' affairs after the conservatorship concluded, had told Kevin to prepare his sons for the event.

kevin
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
MORE ON:
Britney Spears

While the father-of-two waited for word the intervention was underway, he received some bad news from Montgomery.

"Jodi just quit," Kevin said at the time. "She said she can't do this any longer. She suggested I call the interventionist directly."

Shortly after, the Save Britney plan was leaked to the public, to which the "Toxic" singer adamantly denied on social media. Sam has also denied any plan of an intervention for his wife of one-year.

"This was the last chance for saving her. I am afraid that after that, another intervention will not be possible," another family member reportedly shared.

Source: OK!

Kevin also explained that he and the boys "have been through a trauma" in regards to the blonde beauty.

The two kids rarely, if ever, speak to their mother since they decided to stop seeing her last year. Jayden never answers Britney's calls or texts according to Kevin. Meanwhile, Preston had a "good talk" with his mother December 2 to wish her a happy birthday, but has not communicated with her since.

The U.S. Sun reported on Kevin's comments.

