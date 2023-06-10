Sam Asghari Celebrates He and Britney Spears' First Year of Marriage With Stunning Wedding Footage
Happy one year of marriage to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari!
On Friday, June 9, the personal trainer shared two Instagram Stories commemorating the lovebirds 12 months as Mr. and Mrs.
"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," he wrote alongside a picture of he and the pop sensation's hands as they showed off their sparkling rings.
Additionally, the actor uploaded footage from the high-profile pair's wedding day, where they tied the knot in an intimate yet extravagant ceremony on Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif. property.
The clip included moments from before, during and after the duo's ceremony. Both the bride and groom were shown all dolled up, with the "Toxic" singer in a tight fitting off the shoulder wedding gown and long veil while Asghari wore a dapper black tux.
The then newlyweds were also shown kissing surrounded by pink flowers as well as sitting in a rose adorned horse and carriage.
"One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love," he penned as "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley played with the video.
While Asghari gushed over his wifey, Spears did not share a message about their anniversary on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the '00 icon has been on and off Instagram and displaying some concerning behavior as of late.
"Britney's family has been worried for months," a source recently shared after the star, who was formerly under a 13-year conservatorship.
"Her erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and public outbursts have been clues that she's on some kind of downward spiral," they added, referring to the many disjointed dance videos the blonde beauty has uploaded recently.
"It seems like a subconscious cry for help," the insider continued. "Her family is concerned that this will end badly."
"Without an intervention, they think she's headed for another breakdown," they noted, mentioning a potential intervention, which Asghari has denied was ever planned.
"Britney refuses to accept that she needs help," the source concluded about the entertainer who often insists to fans that she is doing completely fine.