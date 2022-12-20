Kevin Hunter Sr. Raves Over Son's Grades Amid Wendy Williams' Turbulent Year
Kevin Hunter Sr. is extremely proud of his son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for excelling — especially during a difficult year. On Sunday, December 18, Wendy Williams' ex-husband took to Instagram to gush over his 22-year-old's excellent grades despite being thrown out of his Miami apartment due to his mother's financial issues.
"I am sooo freaking PROUD of my son and his HONOR ROLL G.P.A he has received ending this trying year ..through all of the scrutiny, pitfalls,hiccups, headlines this young man is proving to be just as much as a young lion he was destined to be..again @topfloor_kevI LOVE YOU and I’m so PROUD OF YOU‼️ ..stay focused," the proud dad wrote alongside proof of the 3.670 GPA.
'SHE IS GETTING THE HELP THAT SHE NEEDS': KEVIN HUNTER BREAKS DOWN IN UPDATE OF TROUBLED EX-WIFE WENDY WILLIAMS' REHAB STINT
The adoring post comes after it was revealed the college student was thrown from his $70,000 a month condo in Miami after the talk show host's bank accounts were frozen and he could no longer pay. “All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” Hunter Jr. stated in a response filed to the eviction notice.
“Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1 year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances,” he continued, going on to explain how he took time off from school the previous year to focus on helping his embattled mom.
Luckily, the former daytime diva has attempted to turn her finances around by obtaining a guardian to oversee her estate. As OK! previously reported, guardianship expert and attorney Sabrina Morrissey took over Williams' $40 million fortune after her bank accounts were frozen by Wells Fargo in February.
BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS
- Wendy Williams Appears Wobbly On Her Feet While Holding Onto The Arm Of A Young Mystery Man
- 'She Is Getting The Help That She Needs': Kevin Hunter Breaks Down In Update Of Troubled Ex-Wife Wendy Williams' Rehab Stint
- Wendy Williams Hospitalized In 2020 For 2 Blood Transfusions Due To Alcohol Addiction
"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," a source spilled about the new staffer. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court.
Williams has been through the wringer in the past two years after health issues sidelined her from her namesake talk show, which was handed over to Sherri Shepherd. The former radio jockey also completed a stint in rehab in Malibu over the summer where she was treated for severe alcohol addiction.