Kevin Hunter Sr. Raves Over Son's Grades Amid Wendy Williams' Turbulent Year

The adoring post comes after it was revealed the college student was thrown from his $70,000 a month condo in Miami after the talk show host's bank accounts were frozen and he could no longer pay. “All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” Hunter Jr. stated in a response filed to the eviction notice.

“Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1 year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances,” he continued, going on to explain how he took time off from school the previous year to focus on helping his embattled mom.