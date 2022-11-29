Wendy Williams 'Doesn't Communicate' With Her 92-Year-Old Dad As Concern For Her Wellbeing Worsens, Spills Troubled Star's Brother
While Wendy Williams' health appears to be going from bad to worse, the same can seemingly be said for her relationship with her family members.
The former daytime diva's brother, Tommy, has accused his estranged sister of abandoning their almost-92-year-old father as she appears to continue to ice her family out of her life.
"Wendy hasn't been in communication the way we anticipated. Everybody's able to kind of shrug it off, but it's painful when it comes to her father, it's painful," Tommy, 54, said of his troubled older sister, 58. "I think it's necessary for her to see him and let him know what her status is, but she doesn't communicate with him."
BACK TO HER OLD WAYS? WENDY WILLIAMS WAS 'LOOKING TO PARTY' AFTER RETURNING FROM REHAB: SOURCE
Tommy told a news publication that their father is turning 92 in February, and while "he's in great shape," Wendy is missing important time with her old man. Making matters worse, Tommy said, "this is the month of our mother's passing, and now she hasn't progressed with her relationship with her father."
"I can't understand it," Tommy confessed. "It's really Wendy's loss."
The Wendy Williams Show alum — who lost her mom in late 2020 — was reportedly last photographed with her dad last February on his 91st birthday.
And while family often gathers for the holidays, Tommy pointed out that it's not likely he will see his sister anytime soon.
"We'll see what the holidays bring. If a sporadic trip to Florida pops up fantastic, but I imagine that it won't because if she was coming the normal behavior is to communicate — to let someone know you're coming down for the holidays," he pointed out, noting that he tries to not bring Wendy up in conversation because it upsets their father.
Tommy further explained, "I'm thinking about Wendy, and I know if I'm thinking about Wendy — he's thinking about Wendy, too. I don't want to bring in any depression. When I ask if he's heard from her and he says 'No,' I can see the pain in his eyes."
Expressing his frustration with his sister, Tommy pointed out that all she has to do is "show up" and "be a family member," adding: "the biggest gift my father could have is knowing his daughter is doing okay — or at least what the official status is of Wendy."
A CAUSE FOR CONCERN? WENDY WILLIAMS RAISES EYEBROWS WITH STRANGE VIDEO POST-REHAB
Wendy left a Malibu rehab center in mid-October following a month-long stay to undergo treatment for severe alcohol addiction. Aside from icing out her relatives since returning to New York City, Wendy has not been in contact with her sole child, Kevin Hunter Jr.
Despite her rep claiming she is "healing" after her rehab stint, Wendy has already sparked concern post-treatment after she was rumored to be looking to party at the end of October and seen struggling to walk ahead of her first public appearance back in the spotlight.