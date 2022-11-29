Wendy Williams 'Doesn't Communicate' With Her 92-Year-Old Dad As Concern For Her Wellbeing Worsens, Spills Troubled Star's Brother

"Wendy hasn't been in communication the way we anticipated. Everybody's able to kind of shrug it off, but it's painful when it comes to her father, it's painful," Tommy, 54, said of his troubled older sister, 58. "I think it's necessary for her to see him and let him know what her status is, but she doesn't communicate with him."

Tommy told a news publication that their father is turning 92 in February, and while "he's in great shape," Wendy is missing important time with her old man. Making matters worse, Tommy said, "this is the month of our mother's passing, and now she hasn't progressed with her relationship with her father."