Kevin O'Leary Praises Donald Trump's Ability to Get '80 Percent of the Unpaid Media Coverage' in Georgia Legal Proceedings

"Trump has done something no one’s ever done before. I’m not saying it’s good or bad. He has sucked the oxygen out of the room for every competitor he has, including Nikki Haley," O'Leary told the Fox News host. "Even Biden doesn’t get as much network time as he’s getting now."

"This is extraordinary. If you actually look at the data, he’s getting about 80 percent of the unpaid media," he continued. "I mean, I don’t know if you want to call that genius, but that’s millions of dollars of free network time for all Trump, all day long. Every single second. And here we are, more Trump."

