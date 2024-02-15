Kevin O'Leary Praises Donald Trump's Ability to Get '80 Percent of the Unpaid Media Coverage' in Georgia Legal Proceedings
Businessman and Shark Tank personality Kevin O'Leary provided his insights on both the legal proceedings in Georgia involving DA Fani Willis and former President Donald Trump's ability to keep most of the coverage on him during an appearance on Fox News' Outnumbered.
Willis is currently facing criticism for having a personal relationship with a prosecutor she hired, and a courtroom hearing is underway to determine if any wrongdoing occurred.
The outcome of the hearing is significant as it could potentially lead to Willis being removed from prosecuting the case against Trump.
During the interview, host Harris Faulkner asked O'Leary for his thoughts on the witness testimony in the Willis hearing. However, O'Leary chose to divert the conversation and instead focused on Trump's unique ability to dominate the media. He shared startling data he had come across, indicating the extent of Trump's reach in the media landscape.
O'Leary began by stating, "Well, I want to make an observation about this case. I was looking at some data this morning that shocked me."
He went on to explain that Trump's involvement in the case was the sole reason it was receiving any attention. O'Leary emphasized the widely varying media channels and platforms involved in tracking the situation, including paid media, unpaid media, social media and cable and network buys.
"Trump has done something no one’s ever done before. I’m not saying it’s good or bad. He has sucked the oxygen out of the room for every competitor he has, including Nikki Haley," O'Leary told the Fox News host. "Even Biden doesn’t get as much network time as he’s getting now."
"This is extraordinary. If you actually look at the data, he’s getting about 80 percent of the unpaid media," he continued. "I mean, I don’t know if you want to call that genius, but that’s millions of dollars of free network time for all Trump, all day long. Every single second. And here we are, more Trump."
On Thursday, Willis' college friend Robin Yeartie testified that the district attorney's alleged romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began years before what was alleged in court documents.
In a sworn affidavit, Wade said his relationship with Willis began in 2022. However, Yeartie's testimony contradicted that statement.
Yeartie alleged the special prosecutor and Willis began dating in October 2019 and were still going strong by the time she stopped speaking with Willis in March 2022.
The college friend left her job at the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in March 2022 over a "situation" in which she was given the option to resign or be fired.