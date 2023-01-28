Tristan Thompson Picks Up Mansion Located Just 2 Miles From Ex Khloé Kardashian As Fans Worry Over Potential Reconciliation
Tristan Thompson wrapped up 2022 by doling out a pretty penny for a new home.
According to an outlet, the athlete spent $12 million on a 10,584-square-foot abode in Hidden Hills, Calif. — the same neighborhood ex-girlfriend and baby mama Khloé Kardashian resides in.
In fact, his six-bedroom house is located a mere two miles from the reality star, making it seem he's trying to put in all of his effort to be a present parent to their two kids, daughter True Thompson, 4, and their 6-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed. (He also has two other children with two different women.)
The luxe property — it boasts a wine cellar, gym, five-car garage and theater — is situated near Kris Jenner's home as well, as she and Kardashian purposely moved in next to each other.
The news comes as fans have been expressing their concerns over the possibility of the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 38, reconciling with her cheating ex, some predicting the sudden death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, would bring them back together.
As OK! reported, the basketball player's mom passed on January 3 after a heart attack, and Kardashian was seen accompanying her ex to the funeral.
She also made a touching Instagram post in her honor, sharing quite a few never-before-seen photos.
"I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," the mom-of-two wrote. "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult."
"I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours," the Good American founder continued. "I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. I know you are with our Lord and Savior."
