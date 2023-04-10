Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reacts To Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Being Traded To Los Angeles Lakers

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source spilled earlier this month to Us Weekly. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

The complicated, on-and-off couple seem to be at a good place following Thompson's latest betrayal that saw him not only cheat on Kardashian yet again, but also welcome a child with the woman.

Making matters worse, Thompson urged Kardashian to speed along their fertility journey knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman — who also filed a child support lawsuit against the NBA pro in the summer of 2021. (Kardashian and Thompson conceived their second child via surrogate in November 2021, one month before he was exposed for cheating.)