Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reacts To Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Being Traded To Los Angeles Lakers
Still his number one fan. Khloé Kardashian subtly threw her support behind Tristan Thompson following his move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA announced the decision via Instagram on Sunday, April 9. “OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison are Los Angeles Lakers,” read the caption alongside photos of the two players in Lakers gear.
Kardashian publicly showed that she was in favor of this move by double tapping the announcement post.
Shortly before news of the former Celtics player's career move hit headlines, it was reported that the father-of-four moved into a mansion in the neighborhood of the reality star's home.
“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source spilled earlier this month to Us Weekly. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”
The complicated, on-and-off couple seem to be at a good place following Thompson's latest betrayal that saw him not only cheat on Kardashian yet again, but also welcome a child with the woman.
Making matters worse, Thompson urged Kardashian to speed along their fertility journey knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman — who also filed a child support lawsuit against the NBA pro in the summer of 2021. (Kardashian and Thompson conceived their second child via surrogate in November 2021, one month before he was exposed for cheating.)
- Khloé Kardashian 'Acts Like' Tristan Thompson Is 'Her Husband' Despite Denying Relationship Rumors: 'They Do Everything Together,' Spills Source
- Why Is Ozempic Popular? Plastic Surgeon Explains How The Weight Loss Drug Works
- Khloé Kardashian Teases Son's Name After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson
Though Kardashian and Thompson — who share 5-year-old True and a 9-month-old little boy — broke up in light of the scandal, an insider recently dished that the coparents privately carry on as if they're husband and wife.
"Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," a source spilled in a new interview. "They do everything together."
"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," they continued. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."
Though "They are not together," the insider noted Thompson is doing everything in his power to win her back.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again," added the source. "In the past, she'd forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloé can control him."
In addition to his two children with The Kardashians star, Thompson shares 1-year-old Theo with Maralee Nichols, the woman he cheated on Kardashian with, and 6-year-old Prince with Jordan Craig.