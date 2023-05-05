Revealed: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name Is a Nod to a Kardashian Family Member
The name of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son has finally been revealed: Tatum Robert.
According to a news publication, the on-and-off couple landed on the name honoring her late dad, Robert Kardashian, and brother, Rob, after considering whether their son should be named Robert Tatum.
“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother," the insider told a news publication, referring to the famous attorney, who died in 2003 of cancer.
The mother-of-two's mom, Kris Jenner, was allegedly “keen” on the pair choosing the name, but it took Kardashian “a little while to settle on [it].”
“Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” they continued.
The Good American co-founder — who also shares 5-year-old daughter True with her cheating ex — confirmed back in a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians that the name of her son was “gonna start with a T.”
The reality star and NBA pro welcomed their second child in August 2022 after secretly conceiving their bundle of joy via surrogate in November 2021 — one month before Thompson was exposed for welcoming a baby with another woman named Maralee Nichols.
In December 2021, Nichols' paternity suit made headlines and she gave birth to their child. After vehemently denying that the baby was his and requesting that a paternity test be done, Thompson admitted in a January 2022 Instagram statement that he was in fact the father.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He also apologized at that time for everything he put Kardashian through — as they were dating when Thompson hooked up with Nichols, resulting in the birth of Theo.
While Kardashian and Thompson split following the paternity scandal, they have maintained a healthy coparenting relationship, with an insider recently claiming they are back to acting like they are together.
The Sun reported on the name of Kardashian's son.