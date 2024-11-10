Khloé Kardashian 'Always Felt Like the Ugly Sister' and 'Hated' Being in Kim and Kourtney's 'Shadow': 'She's Extremely Confident'
Khloé Kardashian is feeling herself!
According to an insider, the reality TV personality, 40, believes she’s never looked better after undergoing a few procedures and dropping some extra pounds.
“Khloé went ahead and got this highly sophisticated procedure that has really tightened up her jawline. It’s gotten rid of the excess fat and lax skin, and she’s loving it,” the source spilled. “Her profile is snatched now, and she’s constantly bragging about how good she looks.”
The confidante said the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson — is “unapologetically embracing all these new surgery methods and doing plenty of research beforehand to make sure it’s the right procedure for her.”
“She’s going to the very best doctors and feeling a lot better as a result of it, or so she says,” the insider explained.
The star's motivation for the changes may come from a place of insecurity, as she’s always been compared to her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as younger half-siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
“She has always had that sibling rivalry with Kim especially. She hated being in her shadow and Kourtney’s too. She always felt like the ugly sister, but that’s not true anymore,” the source stated. “She’s extremely confident about how she looks these days, to the point of being cocky. It’s normal for her to brag about being hotter than Kim and Kourtney now and she fully means it.”
The celeb — who has been open about getting facial injections after a cancerous tumor removed from her cheek in 2022 and a nose job in 2019 — previously spoke about being compared to her siblings.
- Khloé Kardashian Is 'Constantly Bragging About How Good She Looks': 'Her Profile Is Snatched Now'
- Khloé Kardashian's 'Overfilled' Face on 'The Kardashians' Sparks Fan Criticism: 'She's Looking Very Catwoman'
- 'A Poor Imitation Wax Figure': Khloé Kardashian's Face Looks Totally Different in New Photo, Claim Fans
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway,” she noted in 2021. “I don’t want people to feel like they have to be a certain size to be accepted. I just want people to be healthy.”
Now that Khloé has had a full makeover, another insider said Khloé has no regrets about going under the knife despite the backlash she receives for her cosmetic changes.
“The issue is that a lot of people think she’s gone way too far, that she’s had more nose jobs than she admits,” the insider dished. “Not only that, surgery can be very addictive, she’s already mentioned other things she wants to get done so the worry is she’s now on a very slippery slope and could wind up totally butchering herself.”
Life & Style reported on Khloé's cockiness.