Khloé Kardashian 'Always Felt Like the Ugly Sister' and 'Hated' Being in Kim and Kourtney's 'Shadow': 'She's Extremely Confident'

“Khloé went ahead and got this highly sophisticated procedure that has really tightened up her jawline. It’s gotten rid of the excess fat and lax skin, and she’s loving it,” the source spilled. “Her profile is snatched now, and she’s constantly bragging about how good she looks.”

The confidante said the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson — is “unapologetically embracing all these new surgery methods and doing plenty of research beforehand to make sure it’s the right procedure for her.”