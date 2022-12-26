Khloé Kardashian Offers First Glimpse At Her Baby Boy's Face In Festive Christmas Snaps
Baby's first Christmas! Though Khloé Kardashian has been keeping her and ex Tristan Thompson's son's face and name under wraps, she brought the little one out to celebrate the holiday with family.
On Monday, December 26, the reality star shared stunning festive snaps depicting her holding the infant — who will be 5 months old on December 28 — in one arm.
Posed in front of a towering tree, the Strong Looks Better naked author stunned in a red strapless gown that featured a thigh-high slit, while her little man was clad in a black ensemble and matching socks. Kardashian and her ex's daughter, 4-year-old, True, was also in the pic, looking as adorable as ever in a red dress, hair bow and sneakers.
"❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the mom-of-two captioned the pic, revealing in another set of photos that the girls' frocks were custom made to match.
"My babies ❤️❤️," Kim Kardashian commented on the post, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote, "Beyond ❤️."
It's unclear if Thompson, 31, was present at the bash, though as OK! reported, the Good American founder is "allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life" despite the fact he fathered another child behind her back with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
The Kardashians star broke things off with him after the tryst went public, which also prompted the NBA player to make a public apology, declaring, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
The media personality has been trying to return to good headspace after the painful betrayal, but admitted in October that everything has been a process. "I am still learning to reprogram myself," she explained during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I know this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight."