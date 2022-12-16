Tristan Thompson Will Pay Maralee Nichols $9,500 A Month In Child Support: Source

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S SISTERS EXPRESS 'CONCERN' OVER HER 'VERY SKINNY' FIGURE AFTER TRISTAN THOMPSON SCANDAL

The social media influencer will have sole custody of the little boy, but visitation with the former Chicago Bulls player, who was granted a lower monthly child support payment due to him not being on any basketball team at the moment, has yet to be figured out.

As OK! previously reported, Thompson, who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a yet-to-be-named baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, confirmed in January that he was in fact the father of Nichols' son after stepping out on his relationship with The Kardashians star.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he confirmed in a social media post.