Khloé Kardashian Offers Rare Glimpse Of Son Watching Her Early Morning Workout
Khloé Kardashian and her baby boy kicked off their Wednesday with some gym time.
The Kardashians star offered a rare glimpse of her son with Tristan Thompson on Wednesday April 19, taking to Instagram to show her little one watching her at the gym. In the black-and-white videos posted to her Story, her 8-month-old is seen sitting between Kardashian and her trainer as they use two different machines to workout.
Kardashian and Thompson's son was faced away from the camera as the reality star did squats and then an ab workout on a bench. She also included an adorable video of her personal trainer giving her offspring an animated pep talk as he sat on the floor.
The 38-year-old welcomed her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, via surrogate in July 2022. Kardashian and Thompson secretly conceived 5-year-old True's younger brother back in November 2021, one month before news broke that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.
Despite knowing Nichols was pregnant with his baby, as she filed a child support lawsuit that summer, Thompson — who also shares Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig — "encouraged" Kardashian to go through with the embryo transfer while she was unaware of the drama that was about to unfold.
“All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” Kardashian said during the Season 2 premiere of her family's Hulu series. “In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, especially getting the paperwork that we saw. He found out July 2nd, so he did know.”
Though Kardashian and Thompson called it quits after the womanizer confirmed he was the father of Nichols' child in January 2022, they remain amicable while coparenting.
The on-again, off-again pair has sparked reconciliation rumors as of late, especially after Thompson recently purchased a home in the community of Kardashian's estate — and insiders have done little to silence the speculation.
"Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," a source spilled earlier this month. "They do everything together."
"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," they continued. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."
The insider emphasized, "They are not together," before blabbing: "they act like a couple, and neither are they free to be with other people."