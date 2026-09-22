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Khloé Kardashian Calls Herself 'Thirsty' in Sultry Photos

Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA; @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian put her signature glam on full display as she playfully declared she was feeling 'thirsty.'

Sept. 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian is feeling herself!

The reality star, 42, showed off her curves in a series of sultry photos shared on Instagram over the weekend, keeping her message to fans short and cheeky: "Thirsty."

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Khloé Kardashian Calls Herself 'Thirsty'

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Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The Good American co-founder has frequently served as her own model while promoting the size inclusive brand she launched in 2016.

Kardashian struck several poses while modeling a skintight nude bodysuit that featured a low-cut neckline and hugged her figure.

The Good American co-founder posed from different angles in the snaps, including while relaxing in a fuzzy chair. She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves and completed the glamorous look with a full face of makeup.

Rather than writing a lengthy caption alongside the photos, Kardashian simply declared, "Thirsty."

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Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves

Image of Khloé Kardashian has made fitness a major part of her lifestyle and frequently shares glimpses of her workouts.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian has made fitness a major part of her lifestyle and frequently shares glimpses of her workouts.

The Kardashians star's neutral-colored bodysuit created a barely-there effect while putting her figure front and center.

Kardashian later shared additional photos wearing the bodysuit with high-waisted black pinstripe trousers and a cable-knit top, taking the look from a sultry photoshoot to a layered ensemble.

She also posed outdoors alongside a large brown dog while soaking up the sunshine.

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Khloé Kardashian Isn't Shy About a Thirst Trap

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Image of The reality star has amassed millions of Instagram followers with a mix of fashion moments, family photos and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The reality star has amassed millions of Instagram followers with a mix of fashion moments, family photos and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life.

Kardashian has never been afraid to show off her confidence on social media.

The mom-of-two regularly treats her millions of Instagram followers to glamorous photos, vacation snaps and behind-the-scenes looks at her outfits.

She's also frequently served as her own model for Good American, the fashion company she cofounded in 2016, posing in everything from denim to swimwear over the years.

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Khloé Kardashian Has Embraced Her Confidence

Image of Khloé Kardashian has been candid about learning to embrace her confidence after years of public scrutiny surrounding her appearance.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian has been candid about learning to embrace her confidence after years of public scrutiny surrounding her appearance.

Kardashian has spoken candidly over the years about her evolving relationship with her appearance and the intense public scrutiny she's faced since becoming famous.

In addition to documenting her workouts, the reality star has been open about cosmetic procedures and the pressure that comes with having her looks constantly dissected.

These days, Kardashian appears more than comfortable showing off the results of her hard work, whether she's dressed up for an event or sharing a skin-baring look from home.

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Khloé Kardashian Keeps Fans Guessing About Her Love Life

Image of The mom-of-two shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson and has said motherhood remains one o her biggest priorities.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The mom-of-two shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson and has said motherhood remains one o her biggest priorities.

While Kardashian may have called herself "thirsty," she has largely kept her romantic life out of the spotlight in recent years.

The reality star shared daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson, but has repeatedly emphasized her focus on motherhood and her family following their tumultuous relationship.

For now, Kardashian seems perfectly content having some fun with her followers and letting her photos do most of the talking.

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