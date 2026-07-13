Did Khloé Kardashian Have Multiple Nose Jobs? Experts Analyze 'Dramatic Transformation': See Before and After Photos

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Khloé Kardashian's nose has undergone a drastic transformation over the years, as top surgeons suggest the reality star may have gone under the knife multiple times. Kardashian, 42, has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, even revealing she had a rhinoplasty in the last decade performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia. But top surgeon Anthony Youn speculated Kardashian could have had up to three rhinoplasties, which "dramatically impacts" her overall look.

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How Many Nose Jobs Has Khloé Kardashian Had?

Source: MEGA Surgeons assessed Khloé Kardashian 'looks quite different' than she did even a decade ago.

"I think it's possible that many, many, many years before that, even before she got real famous, she may have had a very subtle and well-done nose job," he said in a video analyzing her potential procedures. "I do believe that between 2013 and 2015, she either had her second or her first rhinoplasty." Now, Youn assessed, Kardashian "looks quite a bit different" than she did when she first rose to stardom on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He noted that her nose had gotten even "thinner." "I believe she may have undergone a second or potentially third rhinoplasty," he said. "Her nose does look thinner than it did before and this is, I think, the main reason why she looks so different than she may have in the past."

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Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian has admitted to having at least one rhinoplasty.

Founder of Aspect Plastic Surgery, Dr. Waqqas Jalil, exclusively told OK! that undergoing multiple surgeries can dramatically change the "baseline" for a potential next round of procedures. "When a patient undergoes several facial procedures over a number of years — as appears to be the case here based on what's been discussed— each intervention changes the baseline for the next," he explained. "A rhinoplasty alters how the midface reads, which can make the cheeks or jawline appear different even without further work." Youn had noted that Kardashian's jaw appeared sharper over the years, but changes with her nose could have "dramatically" altered the perceived makeup of the rest of the star's face. The surgeon did also theorize Kardashian could have employed Botox, lipsuction or various fillers to achieve that look.

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Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian admitted to multiple other cosmetic enhancements.

"What often looks like a dramatic transformation to the public is frequently a compounding effect of smaller, well-executed changes rather than one sweeping surgery," Jalil continued. "Understanding that distinction matters, because it shapes realistic expectations for anyone considering similar procedures," he concluded. In 2025, Kardashian revealed all of her cosmetic enhancements under a post speculating on what the star may have had done to maintain her youthful, glamorous look.

What Has Khloé Kardashian Had Done?

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian admitted to lasers, threads and Botox.