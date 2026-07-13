Did Khloé Kardashian Have Multiple Nose Jobs? Experts Analyze 'Dramatic Transformation': See Before and After Photos
July 13 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian's nose has undergone a drastic transformation over the years, as top surgeons suggest the reality star may have gone under the knife multiple times.
Kardashian, 42, has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, even revealing she had a rhinoplasty in the last decade performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia.
But top surgeon Anthony Youn speculated Kardashian could have had up to three rhinoplasties, which "dramatically impacts" her overall look.
How Many Nose Jobs Has Khloé Kardashian Had?
"I think it's possible that many, many, many years before that, even before she got real famous, she may have had a very subtle and well-done nose job," he said in a video analyzing her potential procedures. "I do believe that between 2013 and 2015, she either had her second or her first rhinoplasty."
Now, Youn assessed, Kardashian "looks quite a bit different" than she did when she first rose to stardom on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He noted that her nose had gotten even "thinner."
"I believe she may have undergone a second or potentially third rhinoplasty," he said. "Her nose does look thinner than it did before and this is, I think, the main reason why she looks so different than she may have in the past."
Founder of Aspect Plastic Surgery, Dr. Waqqas Jalil, exclusively told OK! that undergoing multiple surgeries can dramatically change the "baseline" for a potential next round of procedures.
"When a patient undergoes several facial procedures over a number of years — as appears to be the case here based on what's been discussed— each intervention changes the baseline for the next," he explained. "A rhinoplasty alters how the midface reads, which can make the cheeks or jawline appear different even without further work."
Youn had noted that Kardashian's jaw appeared sharper over the years, but changes with her nose could have "dramatically" altered the perceived makeup of the rest of the star's face.
The surgeon did also theorize Kardashian could have employed Botox, lipsuction or various fillers to achieve that look.
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"What often looks like a dramatic transformation to the public is frequently a compounding effect of smaller, well-executed changes rather than one sweeping surgery," Jalil continued.
"Understanding that distinction matters, because it shapes realistic expectations for anyone considering similar procedures," he concluded.
In 2025, Kardashian revealed all of her cosmetic enhancements under a post speculating on what the star may have had done to maintain her youthful, glamorous look.
What Has Khloé Kardashian Had Done?
The post, created by London-based plastic surgeon Jonny Betteridge, compared photos of Kardashian in the 2010s to more modern snaps.
Betteridge guessed that Kardashian had an upper blepharoplasty, a rhinoplasty, a brow lift, a chin implant, a face and neck lift and various Botox and fillers.
"I take this as a great compliment," Kardashian responded at the time. "First off, I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done, so here we go."
Kardashian admitted to her nose job, lasers for hair and skin tightening, Botox, Sculptra, threads, facials and weight loss.
"In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery," she wrote. "But when it's time and if I choose to, I know some great doctors."