OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

'She's a Kid!': Khloé Kardashian Faces Backlash After Announcing 6-Year-Old Daughter True's New Modeling Gig

khloe kardashian faces backlash true modeling gig pp
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian announced that True, 6, just booked a brand new modeling deal — but some of her followers weren't happy that the reality star was already putting her little one to work.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian faces backlash true modeling gig
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloe Kardashian announced True is the new face of Zip N' Bear.

"Hey guys, I have an announcement," the 6-year-old gushed in an Instagram video shared on Monday, June 3. "I'm the face of Zip N’ Bear!"

The 39-year-old mom-of-two — who also shares son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — chimed in, "True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N’ Bear."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian faces backlash true modeling gig
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

True Thompson posed for the video with a giant teddy bear.

Article continues below advertisement

"She loves these jams," Kardashian added. "And she’s more excited about the fact that Little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas."

True, who was sitting in front of a giant teddy bear throughout the clip, then adorably blurted out, "Buy the bear and you can wear matching pajamas!"

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian faces backlash true modeling gig
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Fans gushed True was 'literally a doll.'

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Fans in the comments section immediately told The Kardashians star how adorable her child was. One replied, "She is literally a doll," and another wrote, "Go True!!! Little superstar 👏🏼 I'm so happy for her awww 😍."

However, others slammed the Good American co-founder for choosing to allow her daughter to start making money before she was even 10 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian made tristan thompson take dna tests tatum didnt look like
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloe Kardashian shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh gosh the Kartrashians are throwing their nepo kids down our throat. Will they ever go away?" one person penned as a second agreed, "They are getting old and irrelevant."

"Wtf she’s a kid. Shouldn’t be working," a third person pointed out and a fourth said, "Umm no. Can’t you make your millions of dollars somewhere else?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This comes after Kardashian opened up on being a "hands-on" parent to her kids during a recent episode of their hit Hulu show.

"I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything," she explained. "I don’t let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it but I’m so particular. Every day after 8:30 when True’s asleep, I am, like, crawling. Then you wake up again and you do it all over."

She noted that despite the exhaustion that comes with parenthood, it's all she wants.

"Literally when they’re asleep by 10, I’m like, ‘I miss them.’ Like, get it together, Khloé! Snap out of it!" she joked.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.