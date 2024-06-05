'She's a Kid!': Khloé Kardashian Faces Backlash After Announcing 6-Year-Old Daughter True's New Modeling Gig
Khloé Kardashian announced that True, 6, just booked a brand new modeling deal — but some of her followers weren't happy that the reality star was already putting her little one to work.
"Hey guys, I have an announcement," the 6-year-old gushed in an Instagram video shared on Monday, June 3. "I'm the face of Zip N’ Bear!"
The 39-year-old mom-of-two — who also shares son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — chimed in, "True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N’ Bear."
"She loves these jams," Kardashian added. "And she’s more excited about the fact that Little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas."
True, who was sitting in front of a giant teddy bear throughout the clip, then adorably blurted out, "Buy the bear and you can wear matching pajamas!"
Fans in the comments section immediately told The Kardashians star how adorable her child was. One replied, "She is literally a doll," and another wrote, "Go True!!! Little superstar 👏🏼 I'm so happy for her awww 😍."
However, others slammed the Good American co-founder for choosing to allow her daughter to start making money before she was even 10 years old.
"Oh gosh the Kartrashians are throwing their nepo kids down our throat. Will they ever go away?" one person penned as a second agreed, "They are getting old and irrelevant."
"Wtf she’s a kid. Shouldn’t be working," a third person pointed out and a fourth said, "Umm no. Can’t you make your millions of dollars somewhere else?"
This comes after Kardashian opened up on being a "hands-on" parent to her kids during a recent episode of their hit Hulu show.
"I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything," she explained. "I don’t let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it but I’m so particular. Every day after 8:30 when True’s asleep, I am, like, crawling. Then you wake up again and you do it all over."
She noted that despite the exhaustion that comes with parenthood, it's all she wants.
"Literally when they’re asleep by 10, I’m like, ‘I miss them.’ Like, get it together, Khloé! Snap out of it!" she joked.