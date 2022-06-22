Nevertheless, Kardashian got fans buzzing again earlier this week after a source revealed she has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian. Though the two, who apparently hit it off right off the bat, only met a few weeks ago at a dinner party — with the insider pointing out that they are still in the "early stages" — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “feeling really good" about where things are going.

Kardashian certainly deserves to find her happily ever after following a tumultuous past few months that saw her secretly reconcile with Thompson to only find out months later that he cheated on her in March 2021, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.