Feeling Herself!Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Toned Tummy As Dating Rumors Swirl
Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better as reports of a brewing romance swirl.
The Kardashians star showed off her fab figure on Wednesday, June 22, sharing a boomerang video to her Instagram Story of herself posing in a mirror while rocking a stylish pink workout set. With her blonde locks pulled into a slicked-back bun, Kardashian ran her hand over her hair while flaunting her toned tummy.
Though it's safe to assume Kardashian will keep her alleged new relationship under wraps for a while, given how her last public relationship with Tristan Thompson played out, she's still offering her 256 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her life, including what appears to be her post-workout appearance.
Rumors that the Good American cofounder is back in the dating scene began circulating earlier this month, with whispers that she was seeing another NBA player. However, Kardashian — who shares 4-year-old daughter True with her cheating ex — was quick to shut the rumor mill down, confirming the accusations were "Definitely NOT True," before lamenting, "I am not seeing a soul."
Nevertheless, Kardashian got fans buzzing again earlier this week after a source revealed she has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian. Though the two, who apparently hit it off right off the bat, only met a few weeks ago at a dinner party — with the insider pointing out that they are still in the "early stages" — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “feeling really good" about where things are going.
Kardashian certainly deserves to find her happily ever after following a tumultuous past few months that saw her secretly reconcile with Thompson to only find out months later that he cheated on her in March 2021, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
Thompson's paternity scandal made headlines in December after Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against her baby daddy for child support. After vehemently denying he was the father of her baby boy, Theo, who was born in December, the athlete confirmed in January that a paternity test proved the baby was his, making him a father-of-three.
Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.
Despite the obvious upset over the news that Thompson cheated once again, Kardashian appears to be getting back on her feet. The blonde babe hinted at her happiness on Tuesday, June 21, taking to her Instagram Story to share a graphic message that read: "Sometimes you gotta sit and really think how blessed you are, seriously. Grateful every day."
Kardashian crossed out the "sometimes,” insinuating that she always tries to remember how “blessed” she is.